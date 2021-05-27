Britney Spears shares two sons with ex Kevin Federline: Jayden, now 14, and Preston, now 15

Britney Spears Playfully Reflects on Being a 'Very Young' Mom: 'I Always Brought the Most Toys'

Britney Spears is recounting the perks of becoming a mom in her early 20s.

On Wednesday night, the pop powerhouse shared a throwback photo on her Instagram feed of herself hanging out at a pool with her two sons: Jayden James, now 14, and Sean Preston, now 15.

Alongside the image, Spears, 39, wrote, "I had my babies very young … at all the pools we went to on tours, all the babies flocked to me because I always brought the the most toys 🧸🪁🪀."

"I really am a baby mamma 😜😜😜 !!!!" she joked in conclusion.

Spears was 24 when she welcomed Preston, and 25 when Jayden arrived.

Britney Spears with her sons Sean Preston and Jayden Federline Britney Spears and her sons in 2013 | Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

The star, who shares her children with ex-husband Kevin Federline, told PEOPLE back in 2017 that her "kids come first, always."

"There is nothing more rewarding than being a mom and watching my sons grow into young men," she added. "I am so lucky that I get to experience all of life's adventures with them."

Federline, 43, and Spears have amicably co-parented for years, but the "Toxic" singer said that "the balance between work and my personal life can be a challenge" as a single mom.

"I always do my best to plan my schedule around my family whenever possible," she told PEOPLE.

Spears shared a rare photo of her now-teenage sons to Instagram in March, writing in the caption, "It's so crazy how time flies .... My boys are so big now 👩‍👦‍👦 !!!!"

"I know … I know … it's very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees ... GEEZ !!!!" the "Piece of Me" singer continued. "I'm extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right 🙊 !!!!"

She then explained that she doesn't post photos of Preston and Jayden very often because she wants them to be able to present themselves on their own: "I haven't posted pictures of them for some time cause they're at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it."