Britney and Her Boys! Sweet Photos of Britney Spears with Sons Sean Preston and Jayden James

Whether it's trips to Disneyland, painting outdoors or grabbing a bite at their favorite spots, Spears loves hanging with sons Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15

By Diane J. Cho November 15, 2021 04:10 PM

Smile for the Camera!

Spears took her boys to Disneyland in 2019, and even though they're all grown up and don't like taking photos as much, the two made their mama happy and posed for a few pics.

Vacation Mode

The sweet trio enjoyed pool days in paradise and spending quality time together on this "beautiful" trip.

Fun in the Sun

The Spears crew put on their sunnies and lounged at the beach together in January 2018.

Splish Splash

Spears' fearless boys loved playing around in the ocean and watching the waves crash with their mom.

'Lil Mozart!'

Musical genius must run in the family, which makes Spears super proud.

Spreading Cheer

Preston and Spears wished fans a Merry Christmas while filming with a festive filter in 2018.

Family Tradition

"Every year i come back to this tree. It's beautiful! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️," the happy mama captioned a set of shots with her sons.

Dinner Dates

Spears shared a glimpse of the family's favorite dinner spot in November 2018.

Birthday Boys

Preston and Jayden, who were born almost exactly one year apart (Preston was born on Sept. 14, 2005, and Jayden was born on Sept. 12, 2006) got a special shoutout on their birthday from their mom, who "couldn't be more proud of them!!"

Lads in London

The family took a trip to London together and, of course, had to snag a few touristy shots.

Day Off Adventures

When mom had a day off from work, she got silly with her boys.

Family Hang

The star shared a happy moment from her time in Miami with Preston.

Three Musketeers

Sundays are for brunch with mom. Spears shared a photo of the adorable trio and wrote, "The boys are bigger than me now!!!!! 😜"

Getting Artsy

The family got their creative juices flowing by painting outdoors on a beautiful sunny day.

True Love

Her lovies gave her a big smooch in this darling family pic.

Big Fans

When your mom is Britney Spears, you get to meet a celebrity or two.

Forever Inspo

"I took these photos of my children before my trip this summer… looking back at the photos I've taken of them, it brings me to my knees everyday to see how blessed I am to have such amazing and inspiring kids!!!!!" Spears gushed in Instagram in July 2017. "Let's stay inspired y'all!!!!! ❤️"

By Diane J. Cho