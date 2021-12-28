Britney Spears Takes Sons on 'Adventure' to L.A. Art Exhibit: 'So Much Fun'

Britney Spears is enjoying quality time with her two teenage boys!

"Adventures with the kids are so much fun 🤩," she captioned the post, which featured footage of her and her boys with Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari, who pushed both Sean Preston and Jayden separately on a swing.

In the clip, which Spears sped up so that the voices were high-pitched, the star and her sons, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, wandered through the exhibit, dancing, playing on swings and checking out the various offerings.

"This is really well thought of, it's very artistic," Spears said in the clip, before asking her sons if that's what their bedroom at Federline's house looks like.

At one point, Sean Preston danced in front of a glowing image and Spears encouraged Jayden to join him, exclaiming, "Jayden, you are so handsome!"

The sweet outing comes one month after Spears took Sean Preston and Jayden, who primarily live with Federline, to the immersive Van Gogh exhibit in Los Angeles.

"Me and my boys last night 💋💋💋," she captioned a since-deleted post, which included snapshots from the exhibit.

The star also celebrated the boys' birthdays in September with a sentimental Instagram post calling them "extremely independent little men."

"It makes me crazy because they are so tall and geez they are still growing 😳😳😳 !!!" she wrote in her caption. "They went to a dance last week and I cried for two days 😭😭😭 my babies in a suit !!! It's crazy !!! And girls get ready cause my boys are so handsome 🥰🥰🥰 !!!"

Spears has been embracing her freedom over the last month following the termination of her 13-year conservatorship on Nov. 12.

Prior to the conservatorship's end, Federline's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told PEOPLE that the couple's sons "should be able to benefit from the removal of stress from her life so that they have their mom at her best."

"If Britney wants to see the children, she's able to see the children," Kaplan said. "Obviously we don't know whether the conservatorship will be continued, but as long as the boys are properly supervised and safe, and Britney is able to do that without the presence of a conservator, he's happy."

A source told PEOPLE in October that Britney blamed her father Jamie as the reason why she hadn't seen her sons "as much" since August 2019, when Jamie was involved in an alleged altercation with Sean Preston and was put under a restraining order preventing him from seeing both of the boys.

The source said at the time that Spears hoped she'd be able to see her sons "more" after Jamie was suspended from his role in her conservatorship.

Britney Spears, sons Sean Federline and Jayden James Federline Britney Spears and her sons in 2013 | Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Spears has repeatedly lashed out at her father, as well as her mother Lynne and sister Jamie Lynn, all of whom have denied any wrongdoing.

On Monday, Spears shared a lengthy Instagram post in which she said she was leaning on prayer and past career accomplishments to move past "hurt" she says was inflicted upon her by her family.

"I had an experience three years ago where I stopped believing in God," Spears wrote in part. "From every angle I was being hurt for no reason and my family was hurting me. I went into a state of shock and the way I coped was being [in] fake denial. It was too much to really face."

"Honestly my family embarrassed me and hurt me deeply," Spears continued, adding that "tooting my own horn and seeing my past accomplishments reflecting back at me actually helped" in overcoming her insecurities — appearing to reference how she listed her achievements last week in a separate Instagram post.