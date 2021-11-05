The singer shared a trio of photos with her sons Jayden James, 15, and Sean Preston, 16, on Instagram Thursday

Britney Spears Takes Her Sons to the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit in Los Angeles: 'Me and My Boys'

Britney Spears Takes Her Sons to the Interactive Van Gogh Exhibit: Me and My Boys' https://www.instagram.com/p/CV3vsRPP9x0/

Britney Spears recently enjoyed some quality time with her boys.

The singer shared a trio of photos with her sons Jayden James, 15, and Sean Preston, 16, on Instagram Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Me and my boys last night 💋💋💋" Britney, 39, captioned a since-deleted post, which included snapshots from the immersive Van Gogh exhibit in Los Angeles.

In the pics, the "Toxic" singer wore a brown dotted blouse as she posed in the middle of Jayden and Sean, who both wore face masks. Britney shares Jayden and Sean with ex Kevin Federline.

Sharing a video compilation from their night out, Britney wrote that the exhibit was "so freaking cool" and that she went with "the people who would love me anyways no matter how silly I acted when I opened my mouth."

Britney Spears Britney Spears' Instagram caption | Credit: britney spears/instagram

britney spears Jayden James, Britney Spears, Sean Preston | Credit: britney spears/instagram

"I obviously don't get out much so I was pretty excited 🙊 !!!" Britney wrote in her caption, adding that they had a VIP experience so "nobody else was there."

The mother-son outing comes as the potential end to Britney's conservatorship looms on the horizon. Just earlier this week, her father, Jamie Spears, filed to request an immediate termination to the 13-year conservatorship.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, Federline's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told PEOPLE that their sons "should be able to benefit from the removal of stress from her life so that they have their mom at her best" following Jamie's earlier suspension from his role in the conservatorship.

Britney hopes that with the end of her conservatorship will come more time spent with her sons, a source previously told PEOPLE.

britney spears Sean Preston, Britney Spears, Jayden James | Credit: britney spears/instagram

"She hopes she will be able to see her boys more now," the source said.

Britney celebrated the boys' birthdays in September with a sentimental Instagram post, calling them "extremely independent little men" in her caption. The following month, she shared some sweet throwback photos of a beach day when Jayden and Sean were toddlers.