Britney Spears Spends the Day with Her Sons, Now 12 and 13 — See the Family Photos

Britney Spears had a big day out with her two boys on Tuesday.

The pop singer, 36, shared a series of photo with sons Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden James, 12, to Instagram — the three posing together while standing in front of an enormous, old tree.

She wore a pink patterned dress while her kids were both in sweats, Sean pairing his with a black hoodie and Jayden rocking a short-sleeve T-shirt.

“Every year i come back to this tree. It’s beautiful! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️” Spears captioned the gallery, without citing her location.

Spears’ day out with her kids comes months after their father, her ex-husband Kevin Federline, filed for more child support.

In court documents filed in May, the former dancer, 40, claimed he makes less than 1 percent of what Spears does. “We think the reasonable needs for the children while they would be in Kevin’s custody is probably three times what he’s currently receiving,” Federline’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan previously told PEOPLE.

A rep for Spears has not commented on the court battle, but a source close to the star previously told PEOPLE, “She is happy and loves being a mom to her boys.”

Meanwhile, Spears is currently enjoying a break after wrapping her Piece of Me Tour in October.

She’ll be heading back to Las Vegas in February 2019, for the beginning of her new residency show, Domination — which will launch at the Park Theater at Park MGM, the same venue where Lady Gaga, Cher, Bruno Mars and Aerosmith will be performing their respective shows.

Spears will reportedly rake in $507,000 per show, making her the highest paid performer in Vegas. Celine Dion previously held that title.

It’s been nearly a year since Spears last took the stage in Vegas at the AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, which was the home of her much-lauded residency Britney: Piece of Me since December 2013.

For her final show, the mother of two rang in the new year on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.