Britney Spears' Sons Preston and Jayden Won't Be at Wedding but Are 'Happy' for Her: Lawyer

Britney Spears' teenage sons are "happy" for the star as she prepares to wed fiancé Sam Asghari, but will not be present to watch her say "I do."

Mark Vincent Kaplan, Kevin Federline's longtime attorney, confirms to PEOPLE that Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, won't be in attendance on Thursday when Spears, 40, and Asghari tie the knot.

"They're happy for their mom and they are hopeful that Sam and Britney are starting a great future together," he says. "It's their night and they didn't want to take away from them."

A source close to the star told PEOPLE in January that the "Gimme More" singer and Asghari, 28, had been spending time with Spears' boys.

"[She is] making an effort to see her kids more, and Sam is also bonding with them," the source said, noting that it's "been easier" for her to see her kids following the end of her 13-year conservatorship in November.

In December, Spears chronicled a trip to the immersive Flutter art exhibit in Los Angeles on Instagram, and shared footage of Asghari pushing Sean and Jayden on a swing.

Spears and Asghari, an actor and fitness trainer, were first romantically linked after they met on set of the singer's "Slumber Party" music video. Spears later revealed in a radio interview in 2017 that she and Asghari took nearly "five months" to reconnect after her video shoot.

"I was like, 'He was really cute, this guy was really cute,' so I called him," she said about digging up his phone number. "He's just a really fun, funny person."

The couple announced their engagement last September, months before her conservatorship was terminated in November. At the time, Asghari's manager Brandon Cohen told PEOPLE that he is "proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement."

"Britney is ecstatic," a source told PEOPLE after Asghari popped the question at her Los Angeles home.

"Sam has been Britney's rock for years. He makes sure that she eats well and works out," another insider told PEOPLE in June 2021. "She leans on him for everything. He works and has his own life too, but is around as much as he can."

In January, a source close to Spears told PEOPLE that Asghari was "bonding" with her two sons.

In May, the "Toxic" singer and Asghari announced in a joint Instagram post that they had "lost" their baby, after Spears said she was pregnant in April.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," they wrote in the post. "This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to share the good news."