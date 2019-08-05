Britney Spears Says Her Sons 'Don't Like Their Picture Taken' in Rare Snap of Them at Disneyland

Britney Spears‘ boys may be all grown up, but no one is ever too old for a little Disney magic.

On Monday morning, the 37-year-old pop star shared an adorable photo on Instagram of her and her two sons — Jayden James, 12, and Sean Preston, 13 — from their weekend trip to Disneyland.

“Great time at Disneyland today … but I don’t remember ever getting that wet on splash mountain 🏔!!!” Britney captioned her post. “Geeez … anyhow my boys are older now, so they don’t like their picture taken ever … so I was thrilled today when they said SURE !!!!! Such a great place !!!!!”

The Instagram post also featured a video of the “Hold it Against Me” singer stepping onto a ride with her two boys, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. She also shared a photo of her sons at dinner during the trip.

“She went to Disneyland with her boys over the weekend,” a source tells PEOPLE of Britney. “She is spending more time with them now when she feels healthier.”

In May, Britney and Federline, 41, both came out to celebrate Preston’s eighth-grade graduation. According to a source, Federline’s wife Victoria Prince, whom he married in August 2013, was also there. (They have two daughters: Peyton Marie, 5, and Jordan Kay, who turns 8 this month.)

“Britney is always very proud of her boys when it comes to school. They take their schoolwork very seriously,” the insider told PEOPLE.

The teenagers also recently spent time with their aunt, Jamie Lynn Spears, at a baseball game. The former Zoey 101 actress, 28, shared a family snapshot of 11-year-old daughter Maddie Briann and nephews Preston and Jayden from the ballgame between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies.

In the image, posted late last month, Jamie Lynn could be seen FaceTiming with her husband Jamie Watson while sitting next to the cute cousin trio.

Britney, meanwhile, has been happy in love with Sam Asghari. The pair — who first met on the set of the singer’s “Slumber Party” music video in 2016 and made their relationship Instagram official on New Year’s Day 2017 — stepped out together last month for the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere in Los Angeles.

The outing marked the couple’s first premiere appearance together, and they happily posed for photos and even shared a kiss for the cameras while on the red carpet.

Despite a sparkly ring the longtime pop songstress wore on that finger, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Britney and Asghari are not engaged.

But they have kept busy over the summer — including a romantic vacation in Miami in July — as Britney has remained focused on her health following her time in a wellness treatment center.