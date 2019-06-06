Britney Spears and Her Son Spend Family Time with Jamie Lynn Spears and Her Daughters

The Spears sisters are kicking off summer together!

On Wednesday, Jamie Lynn Spears shared cute photos of her daughters Ivey Joan, 14 months, and Maddie Briann, 10, playing at aunt Britney Spears‘ home.

The kids enjoyed a pool party as seen in one photo shared on Jamie Lynn’s Instagram Story, in which her pop star sister, 37, can be seen in the background in a blue top and shorts.

In another photo, Jamie Lynn’s husband Jamie Watson, who lives in Kentwood, Louisiana, with their girls, can be seen holding Ivey in his arms as he watches one of Britney’s sons jumping on the outdoor trampoline.

The quality family time comes amid Britney’s continued focus on her health after leaving a facility for “all-encompassing wellness treatment.” Britney’s decision to seek treatment came months after her and Jamie Lynn’s father Jamie was hospitalized in November 2018 after his colon spontaneously ruptured.

The singer, who has been spending quality time with her sons Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden James, 12, has received support from Jamie Lynn throughout these last few months, especially on social media.

In April and June, Jamie Lynn slammed critics who claimed false accusations about her sister’s treatment and Britney’s ongoing conservatorship hearing.

Also in early April, Jamie Lynn supported her sibling when she shared a sweet tribute on Instagram in honor of #WomanCrushWednesday.

In addition to her family, Britney has received support from her boyfriend Sam Asghari, whom she shared a happy photo of on Sunday.

Along with the picture, which showed the couple standing side-by-side on their bikes, the Grammy winner wrote. “I’m so blessed to have this in my neighborhood,” adding that she had recently gotten herself a “new bike.”