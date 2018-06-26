He Did It Again! Britney Spears' Son Steals Her Phone to Prank Her — See the Hilarious Clip

Britney Spears‘ son Jayden James might have a future career in comedy — or running haunted attractions!

The singer’s 11-year-old had a bit of fun in a video posted to his mom’s Instagram account Monday, taking her phone and using it to prank an unsuspecting Spears.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Okay, I just stole Mom’s phone and she got back from shopping and she forgot it while she went shopping,” he tells the camera. “So I stole it and I’m gonna scare her with it. Watch this.”

He then approaches Spears from her walk-in closet door and yells, “RAHHH!” She turns around, almost seeming to have expected his shenanigans but startled nonetheless.

“Jayden! Not funny,” Spears says with one hand on her hip as she points with the other, but she’s unable to suppress a smile as her son giggles.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Spears, 36, may have come to expect jump scares out of her children over the years. In September 2016, Jayden and his big brother Sean Preston, 12, made a guest appearance on their mother’s Instagram account for a practical joke they pulled on the pop star that sent her falling to the ground in fear.

In the clip, Preston revealed that they stole Spears’ phone and were about to “scare the heck out of Mom.” When the pranksters heard Spears making her way over, they fell silent until Preston jumped out and yelled.

Spears flinched as she screamed and fell to the floor before letting out an angry, “Sean Preston!”, captioning the clip, “My damn kids 😂”

RELATED VIDEO: Britney Spears Relaxes in a Bikini at the Beach with Her Sons After Ending Las Vegas Residency



Despite the more tense moments of motherhood, Spears has been open about how much her boys have changed her life for the better.

In a May clip, the “Toxic” singer coaxes her boys to go outside and play with her. Spears, Jayden and Preston go out into the yard and run around, seemingly playing a game of tag.