Britney Spears' Son Jayden, 15, Reveals Why He Did Not Attend Her Wedding: 'I'm Happy for Them'

Jayden is speaking out about his and brother Sean Preston's relationship with Britney Spears in an interview with The Daily Mail

Published on September 2, 2022 01:25 PM
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari wedding, Britney Spears and her sons Preston and Jayden
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari; Britney Spears with sons Preston and Jayden. Photo: Britney Spears/Instagram (2)

Britney Spears' son is explaining why he didn't attend her wedding to Sam Asghari.

In an interview with The Daily Mail that will air on ITV Friday, Jayden James, 15, explains how he and brother Sean Preston, 16, came to the decision not to attend their mom's wedding in June.

"At the time it just wasn't a good time to go. I'm not saying that I'm not happy for her," says Jayden, who appears in the interview with his father, Kevin Federline.

"I'm really happy for them, but she didn't invite the whole family, and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don't see how that situation would have ended on good terms."

Spears, 40, continues to be estranged from members of her family including parents Jamie and Lynne Spears and siblings Jamie Lynn and Bryan.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Broadimage/Shutterstock (5016935f) Kevin Federline Kevin Federline hosts Fantasy Football Draft party, Crazy Horse III, Las Vegas, America - 29 Aug 2015 American Dancer, Musician And Actor KEVIN FEDERLINE Hosts His Fantasy Football Draft Party Followed By A Live DJ Set At Crazy Horse III Gentlemen's Club in Las Vegas; Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears leaves the Los Angeles County Superior courthouse on March 10, 2008. The divorce between Spears and Kevin Federline and their battle for custody of their children has already cost the singer about a million dollars, Spear's lawyer Stacy Phillips said on March 10, 2008, and called on the presiding judge in the case to limit the allowance Spears has had to give Federline to pay his lawyers to 175,000 dollars, warning she was not an "open checkbook." AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Broadimage/Shutterstock; VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Jayden also spoke about the contention between the pop star and her family, particularly with her father.

"At first he was just trying to be like any father, letting [his] daughter pursue her dream of becoming a superstar, but I did think maybe the conservatorship went on too long. Probably why my mom was very angry about the whole situation that she was working for too long — I personally think she was. She should have taken a break and relaxed," he says.

Jayden then goes on to say that his grandfather "doesn't deserve all the hatred he is getting," and that despite Britney's claims, he doesn't find the extended Spears family to be "manipulative."

"They are not bad people. They know what we are going through now. They want our future to be what we want it to be," Jayden says. "They just want to watch over us. Memaw and Uncle Bryan are a good part of our lives. They have taught me how to deal with things."

Britney Spears
Britney Spears and her sons.

Hours after the interview was published, Britney replied in a statement on her Instagram, where she sent her son "all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life !!!!"

"My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn't up to his expectations of a mother … and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly !!!!"

Going on to explain how hard she worked and what she endured to give her children all they have, Britney added, "It's horrible to see your dad be a hypocrite and say the media is horrible yet has you talking about personal matters to them !!!"

Britney then urged her son to "look in the mirror and remember … you are my child and always will be !!!!"

"Keep playing your gift on the piano … you and your brother both are brilliant and I'm so proud to call you both mine," the pop star added before noting her sons don't understand her feelings around her mental health and conservatorship.

Adding that if her son couldn't agree with what she claims her family put her through via the conservatorship, the pop star concluded, "then yes, I have failed as a mother."

The day before Spears' June 10 wedding to Asghari, Mark Vincent Kaplan, Federline's longtime attorney, confirmed to PEOPLE that the boys would not be present for the wedding.

"They're happy for their mom and they are hopeful that Sam and Britney are starting a great future together," he says. "It's their night and they didn't want to take away from them."

