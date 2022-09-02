Britney Spears' Son Jayden, 15, Shares His Hopes to Repair Relationship: 'This Can Be Fixed'

Jayden is speaking out about his and brother Sean Preston's complicated relationship with mom Britney Spears in an interview, saying, "I just want her to get better"

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 2, 2022 05:10 PM
Britney Spears and her sons at Disneyland, Kevin Federline
Preston, Britney Spears and Jayden; Kevin Federline. Photo: Britney Spears/Instagram; Bryan Steffy/WireImage

Britney Spears' son is speaking out about his complicated relationship with his mother.

In a revealing interview with The Daily Mail airing Friday on ITV, the 15-year-old son of the "Hold Me Closer" singer, 40, and ex-husband Kevin Federline discussed his and brother Sean Preston's mixed feelings about their relationship with their mom.

While things are complicated, Jayden says, "I 100 percent think this can be fixed."

"It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally," he continues. "When she gets better I really want to see her again."

Speaking directly to his mom, Jayden says, "I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again."

Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Britney Spears. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Later in the interview, Jayden talks about being inspired by his mom. "There was this TV and it just showed all these people, and it showed her singing and dancing on the stage, and when I saw that I was like 'Wow, that is a lot of people,' " he recalls.

"And I came to the realization of how famous she was and how successful she is as a person and that inspired me."

Still, Jayden and his brother find themselves torn regarding Spears' use of social media, noting that Preston "asked my mother not to post his photos, and she did it anyway. So it didn't go well."

Jayden says he feels that "social media helps her… So if that's what she wants to do, that's what she wants to do. I'm not going to hate her for that."

Britney Spears and her sons.
L: Caption . PHOTO: BRITNEY SPEARS/INSTAGRAM
R: Caption Britney Spears and her sons. PHOTO: Britney Spears/instagram

"At the same time, she should come to the realization of whatever it is that stops her loving her family," the teen continues.

'It's almost like she has to post something on Instagram to get some attention. This has gone on for years and years and years and there's a high chance that this will never stop, but I'm hoping for me that she will stop.'

Hours after the interview was published, Spears replied in a statement shared on her Instagram where she sent her son "all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life !!!!"

"My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn't up to his expectations of a mother … and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly !!!!"

Going on to explain how hard she worked and what she endured to give her children all they have, Spears added, "It's horrible to see your dad be a hypocrite and say the media horrible yet has you talking about personal matters to them !!!"

Spears then urged her younger son to "look in the mirror and remember … you are my child and always will be !!!!"

"Keep playing your gift on the piano … you and your brother both are brilliant and I'm so proud to call you both mine," the pop star added before noting her sons don't understand her feelings around her mental health and conservatorship.

A separate portion of the interview that aired last month sparked a previous Instagram response from Spears, in which she wrote, "It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children. As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone."

