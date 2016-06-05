Britney Spears couldn't help but show off her son's artwork on Instagram

Proud Mom Britney Spears Shares Her Son's Artwork – See the Cool Drawing

Britney Spears‘ sons have inherited some of their mom’s artistic abilities.

The singer praised one of her children’s sketching prowess on Instagram, Sunday. The hand-colored image appeared to be a drawing of Goku, a Dragon Ball Z character, complete with spikey green hair.

Although Spears didn’t cite whether the artist was son Jayden James, 9, or Sean Preston, 10, her affection was clear.

“My son’s art,” she wrote next to a green heart emoji.

Spears and her sons are constant companions, goofing around together in moments she often documents on social media. She also shares the boys’ accomplishments with her fans, including Sean Preston’s recent special recognition at school for being the “best encourager.”

The pop star, 34, recently performed a major medley of her biggest hits at the Billboard Music Awards — and she also took home the Millennium Award.