Britney Spears Shares Rare Photo with Her 2 Teenage Sons: 'It’s So Crazy How Time Flies'
Britney Spears is mom to sons Jayden, 14, and Sean Preston, 15
Britney Spears is enjoying some family time with her two sons, Jayden, 14, and Sean Preston, 15.
The pop star shared a pair of photos on Instagram on Monday, remarking in the caption about how quickly her sons have grown up.
"It's so crazy how time flies .... My boys are so big now 👩👦👦 !!!!" Spears, 39, said of Jayden and Sean Preston who wore masks in the photos.
Spears shared two versions of the same picture that featured the singer standing between her sons on a grassy field underneath a blue sky. In an edited version, Spears added clouds and an orange sunny glow behind the trio.
RELATED: Britney Spears Celebrates Sons Sean and Jayden's Birthdays: 'Love You Both to the Moon and Back'
"I know … I know … it's very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees ... GEEZ !!!!" the "Toxic" singer continued. "I'm extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right 🙊 !!!!"
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Spears then explained that she doesn't post photos of her kids very often because she wants them to be able to present themselves on their own.
"I haven't posted pictures of them for some time cause they're at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it," Spears said.
"But I went out of my way to make this cool edit 🌅 and guess what .... They're finally letting me post it !!!" Spears said of the uniquely filtered picture. "Now I don't feel left out anymore 😂😂😂 and I'm gonna go celebrate .... Oh s— I guess cool moms don't do that ... Ok I'll just read a book instead 🤷🏼♀️📚🤣 !!!!"
Spears last posted about her kids — whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline — last September in anticipation of both their birthdays.
"My two lil men's birthdays are this week 🥳🥳🥳 !!!!!!" she wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of a red sky with a moon some flowers. "You guys are getting older and so big and are waaay cooler 🤪 than me !!!!! I love you both to the moon and back 🌙💞 ….. and I hope all of your bday wishes come true and more !!!!!"