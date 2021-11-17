Britney Spears previously spoke about her desire to have another child during her June conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears Says She's 'Thinking About Having Another Baby': 'I Wonder If This One Is a Girl'

Britney Spears is sharing her vision of what life could be like now that the conservatorship that governed most of her decisions for the last 13 years is over.

The pop star, 39, posted an image of a child standing on tiptoe alongside another pair of bare feet to her Instagram on Tuesday.

"I'm thinking about having another baby !!!" the singer, who became engaged to Sam Asghari in September, wrote. "I wonder if this one is a girl ... she's on her toes reaching for something ... that's for sure."

During her June conservatorship hearing, Spears had spoken about her desire to have another child, and claimed that the conservatorship's restrictions would not allow her to expand her family.

"I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have an [IUD] inside of myself so I don't get pregnant. They don't want me to have children — any more children," Spears, who shares sons Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, alleged in a 30-minute virtual address before a Los Angeles court.

Tuesday's social media post comes after the conservatorship was terminated last Friday.

This week, former conservator Jodi Montgomery revealed that the "Womanizer" singer will be supported by a "care plan" developed by Montgomery and Spears' medical team to aid her in her post-conservatorship adjustment.

The filing, submitted to the court prior to the Nov. 12 hearing where the conservatorship was terminated and obtained by PEOPLE, explains that the care plan is in "regard to Ms. Spears' ongoing needs and best interests — just those outside of a Conservatorship."

"Ms. Montgomery would like to ensure that there are guidelines in place for supportive decision-making to help her adjust and transition to life outside of the Conservatorship," read the document, filed by Montgomery's attorney Lauriann Wright. "The Termination Plan therefore necessarily contains sensitive and private information about Ms. Spears' medical doctors, conditions and treatment, as well as information related to her minor children."

Montgomery also states that the plan addresses "key issues arising from the transition off the 13-year conservatorship."

During Friday's hearing, Judge Brenda Penny addressed the termination plan as a supporting reason to end the conservatorship.

While Spears' conservatorship of the estate and of the person have been terminated, temporary conservator John Zabel will have "administrative powers" in her trust and estate.