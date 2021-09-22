Britney Spears Raves About Her 'Handsome' Sons in Birthday Tribute: 'I'm So Incredibly Blessed'

Britney Spears' sons are growing up!

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old pop star raved about her kids in a birthday tribute dedicated to Jayden James, who turned 15 on Sept. 12, and Sean Preston, who turned 16 on Sept. 14.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

To celebrate their recent milestones, Spears shared a graphic of a quote that read: "There is nothing stronger than the love between a mother and a son."

"My boys' birthdays were last week … and unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things .... I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men 🤷🏼‍♀️😂🥺 !!!" she began in her post.

Spears went on to say that she and her sons, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, "had a small party and the coolest ice cream cakes" to mark the occasion.

britney spears Britney Spears and her sons | Credit: Britney Spears/instagram

"It makes me crazy because they are so tall and geez they are still growing 😳😳😳 !!!" she remarked of how much her sons have grown throughout the years. "They went to a dance last week and I cried for two days 😭😭😭 my babies in a suit !!! It's crazy !!! And girls get ready cause my boys are so handsome 🥰🥰🥰 !!!"

While Spears told her followers "there's a lot I can't share with you all because my kids are very private which I love," the singer did say that "they are both extremely talented and I'm so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life ❤️🙏🏼 !!!"

"And if they're reading this … which I'm pretty sure they're not … I love you two little devils so much 😈❤️😈 !!!" she added.

Spears has spoken about respecting her children's privacy in the past.

In March, when she posted a rare photo of herself with her teenage sons, the Grammy-winning artist explained that she doesn't often share details about her kids because she wants them to be able to present themselves on their own.

"I know … I know … it's very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees ... GEEZ !!!!" she captioned an image of the trio. "I'm extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right 🙊 !!!!"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"I haven't posted pictures of them for some time cause they're at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it," she continued, before explaining that sons her sons gave permission to share the snapshot with fans after she had made a "cool edit" of it.