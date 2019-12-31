Family Fun! Britney Spears Dances with Sister Jamie Lynn Spears and Her Kids in Playful Video

Image zoom Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

One last dance before the new year!

Jamie Lynn Spears showed off some of her moves in a family filled TikTok video, which the mother of two shared on Instagram Monday.

In the clip, Jamie Lynn, 28, walks into her living room and crosses her arms over her chest before the camera cuts to her older sister Britney Spears, who spins around while standing behind a couch and wearing a pair of ear muffs.

From there, the camera pans to Jamie Lynn’s kids — daughter Maddie, 11, whom she shares with ex Casey Aldridge, as well as daughter Ivey Joan Watson, whom she welcomed in April 2018 with husband Jamie Watson — as they dance around on the furniture.

“Me and my friends,” the Zoey 101 star wrote alongside the playful clip.

Image zoom Britney Spears Jamie Lynn Spears/instagram

Image zoom Jamie Lynn Spears/instagram

RELATED: Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Sweet Family Photo with Sister Britney’s Sons Jayden, 12, and Sean, 13

The family fun came just days after Jamie Lynn shared a throwback photo of herself and her sister — as well as the singer’s ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.

In the photo, Britney, Timberlake and actress Natalie Portman can be seen sharing a laugh with Jamie Lynn at the launch party of Britney’s third album in 2001.

“Nothing like childhood memories….” she captioned the star-studded snap, adding the hashtag for “Flashback Friday.”

RELATED VIDEO: Britney Spears Says ‘After Therapy … It’s So Nice to Be Silly’

Jamie Lynn also took a walk down memory lane in honor of her sister’s 38th birthday earlier this month.

For the occasion, the mother of two shared a trio of photos of the famous sibling duo, including a shot of the pair dancing on a front porch as children while wearing bikinis and rocking very curly hairstyles.

RELATED: Britney Spears Shows Off Dress She Got for Christmas: ‘I Love Modeling New Clothes’

“When Britney got a perm, well I had to have one too (as pictured above) Some things never change. Always looking up to you. Happy Birthday to my sister 🎈,” she captioned the affectionate birthday post.