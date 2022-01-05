Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari Is 'Bonding with' Her Two Sons: Source

Britney Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari are enjoying time as a family.

The mom of two, who shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, is "making an effort to see her kids more, and Sam is also bonding with them," a source close to the star tells PEOPLE.

"Britney had a nice Christmas with Sam. She spent time with her boys too," the insider says, adding that Spears is "focused on staying healthy for her boys."

Spears, 40, has been embracing her freedom over the last couple of months following the termination of her 13-year conservatorship on Nov. 12.

Since then, "it's been easier for Britney to see the boys," says the source. "It's all been great for her."

Last month, the "Toxic" singer brought her two sons to the immersive Flutter art exhibit in Los Angeles and shared video of the outing to her Instagram.

"Adventures with the kids are so much fun 🤩," she captioned the post, which featured footage of her and her boys with Asghari, 27, who pushed both Preston and Jayden separately on a swing.

At one point, Preston danced in front of a glowing image and Spears encouraged Jayden to join him, exclaiming, "Jayden, you are so handsome!"

An onlooker at the exhibit told PEOPLE that the pop star appeared to be enjoying the quality time with her boys.

"Britney was in such a happy and carefree mood and was exhibiting such a fun, child-like energy," the onlooker said. "She truly looked so free and joyful playing with her kids and being her goofy, authentic self. Sam also seemed so gleeful watching Britney in her element."

The sweet outing came one month after Spears took Preston and Jayden, who primarily live with Federline, to the immersive Van Gogh exhibit in Los Angeles.