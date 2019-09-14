Britney Spears Celebrates Sons' Birthdays with Sweet Photo Amid Family Drama: 'Mamma Loves You'

Britney Spears is celebrating being the proud mother of two teenage boys.

This week, both of the pop star’s sons celebrated birthdays as Jayden James turned 13 on Thursday while Sean Preston turned 14 on Saturday.

In honor of their special days, over the weekend Spears posted a sweet throwback photo of the trio spending time together on a beach.

“Oh how they’ve grown… Mamma loves you guys very very much!!!!” she wrote. “May you get all your bday wishes and more.”

The post was shared as Spears’ trip to Hawaii came to a close. She had traveled solo following news of her father Jamie Spears was temporarily stepping down as her primary conservator,

Image zoom Britney Spears and sons Britney Spears/Instagram

The singer’s getaway came days after a judge approved dad Jamie’s decision to step down as co-conservator and for her longtime “care-manager” Jodi Montgomery to temporarily take over.

“Britney isn’t a fan of all the drama. She has felt very stressed,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “It’s not good for her at all. It’s been difficult for her to stay healthy.”

Regarding the change in conservatorship, an insider previously told PEOPLE that Jaime, 67, “decided to temporarily step down” after Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline filed a police report accusing him of physically abusing their son Sean.

On Aug. 24, Jamie reportedly “got very angry” with his grandson, and according to The Blast, broke down a door to reach the teen.

“There was physical contact that made Sean scared and upset,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “Britney got upset as well and ended their visit with Jamie.”

Spears — who now shares about 10 percent of custody of her kids with Federline — “can’t believe that her dad would jeopardize her relationship with her boys,” added the source. “Britney is always terrified that she will lose custody.”

Image zoom (L-R) Kevin Federline, Britney Spears and Jamie Spears Jun Sato/GC Images; Isaac Brekken/Getty Images; VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

On Aug. 25, Federline and his attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan filed a police report at the Ventura County Sheriff’s station against Jamie.

According to Kaplan’s testimony as recorded in the police report, Spears and Federline’s son Jayden was also present during Jamie and Sean’s fight. Spears’ sons were also recently granted a restraining order against their grandfather that was filed by Federline and Kaplan

“Britney did the right thing and removed the children and took them out of there,” Kaplan told PEOPLE, adding that Federline still wants his ex-wife to have “continuing and meaningful contact with their mother.”.