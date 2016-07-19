The pop star took Sean Preston and Jayden James to Hurricane Harbor in Los Angeles after releasing her first solo single in three years

Britney Spears Celebrates the Release of Her New Single with a Trip to a Water Park with Her Boys

After a whirlwind weekend spent promoting her new single “Make Me,” her first solo track since 2013, Britney Spears took a much-deserved break.

The pop star took sons Sean Preston, 10, and Jayden James, 9, to the Hurricane Harbor water park at Six Flags Los Angeles on Monday to cool off from the summer sun.

Spears, 34, shared a few pictures from her fun day out on Instagram. In one, she shows off her enviably toned body in a bright orange bikini as she holds a funnel cake and makes silly faces with Jayden.

In another photo, Spears, her boys and their nanny pose in front of some water park signage.

“Hurricane Harbor whoop whoop!” she captioned the cute pic.

The “Circus” singer also shared a video of one of her sons and his nanny riding a huge inner tube down a massive slide — and screaming the entire way!

Spears definitely deserves a little fun in the sun: She’s been extra busy lately, between spending time with her boys, performing her “Piece of Me” show at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas and working on her upcoming album.