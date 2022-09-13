Britney Spears Apologizes to Sons, Insists She Wants to Feel 'Valued': 'Sorry If I Ever Hurt You'

Britney Spears is speaking more about her tumultuous relationship with her sons.

After son Jayden James, 16, gave an interview to The Daily Mail and ITV that aired earlier this month, Spears responded to his claims that her social media behavior seeks "attention."

The "Hold Me Closer" singer, 40, said that she does "want to be heard," in a since-deleted Instagram post over the weekend. "I'm angry," she said.

Addressing the boys' decision to not see her right now, Spears admitted to having reservations of her own. "I'm afraid to inform you guys, I'm not willing to see you until I feel valued," she said.

Spears said she has been made to feel "desperate" and "pathetic" for trying to be involved in her sons' lives, saying she "was desperate to see you guys" and later adding, "but honestly, I should have valued myself way more."

"All I know is my love for my children is more than anything and I'm sorry if I ever hurt you guys in any way," the pop star said.

Later, she addressed her teen sons more directly. "Jayden and Preston, I adore you," she said, noting she was "told you guys have blocked me."

Spears shared her hopes that her sons are practicing with the punching bag she gifted them, praising them as "unbelievable in the gym" and "skilled in everything you do."

"I'm so blessed to even call you mine," she concluded. "And I just want you to know."

In his interview with The Daily Mail, Jayden said that he and his brother find themselves torn regarding Spears' use of social media, noting that Preston, who turns 17 on Wednesday, had "asked my mother not to post his photos, and she did it anyway. So it didn't go well."

Jayden said that he feels that "social media helps her… So if that's what she wants to do, that's what she wants to do. I'm not going to hate her for that."

"At the same time, she should come to the realization of whatever it is that stops her loving her family," the teen continued.

'It's almost like she has to post something on Instagram to get some attention. This has gone on for years and years and years and there's a high chance that this will never stop, but I'm hoping for me that she will stop."