Britney Spears Apologizes to Sons, Insists She Wants to Feel 'Valued': 'Sorry If I Ever Hurt You'

Britney Spears spoke about her current situation with her children in a since-deleted Instagram video posted Sunday night

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 13, 2022 02:40 PM

Britney Spears is speaking more about her tumultuous relationship with her sons.

After son Jayden James, 16, gave an interview to The Daily Mail and ITV that aired earlier this month, Spears responded to his claims that her social media behavior seeks "attention."

The "Hold Me Closer" singer, 40, said that she does "want to be heard," in a since-deleted Instagram post over the weekend. "I'm angry," she said.

Addressing the boys' decision to not see her right now, Spears admitted to having reservations of her own. "I'm afraid to inform you guys, I'm not willing to see you until I feel valued," she said.

Spears said she has been made to feel "desperate" and "pathetic" for trying to be involved in her sons' lives, saying she "was desperate to see you guys" and later adding, "but honestly, I should have valued myself way more."

"All I know is my love for my children is more than anything and I'm sorry if I ever hurt you guys in any way," the pop star said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Britney Spears and her sons at Disneyland
Preston, Britney Spears and Jayden. Britney Spears Instagram

Later, she addressed her teen sons more directly. "Jayden and Preston, I adore you," she said, noting she was "told you guys have blocked me."

Spears shared her hopes that her sons are practicing with the punching bag she gifted them, praising them as "unbelievable in the gym" and "skilled in everything you do."

"I'm so blessed to even call you mine," she concluded. "And I just want you to know."

Britney Spears and her sons
Britney Spears Instagram

In his interview with The Daily Mail, Jayden said that he and his brother find themselves torn regarding Spears' use of social media, noting that Preston, who turns 17 on Wednesday, had "asked my mother not to post his photos, and she did it anyway. So it didn't go well."

Jayden said that he feels that "social media helps her… So if that's what she wants to do, that's what she wants to do. I'm not going to hate her for that."

Britney Spears and her sons
Britney Spears Instagram

"At the same time, she should come to the realization of whatever it is that stops her loving her family," the teen continued.

'It's almost like she has to post something on Instagram to get some attention. This has gone on for years and years and years and there's a high chance that this will never stop, but I'm hoping for me that she will stop."

Related Articles
Britney Spears and her sons at Disneyland, Kevin Federline
Britney Spears' Son Jayden, 15, Shares His Hopes to Repair Relationship: 'This Can Be Fixed'
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari wedding, Britney Spears and her sons Preston and Jayden
Britney Spears' Son Jayden, 15, Reveals Why He Did Not Attend Her Wedding: 'I'm Happy for Them'
Britney Spears; Kevin Federline
Britney Spears Asks That Issues with Sons 'Remain Private' as Kevin Federline Shares Videos amid Feud
Britney Spears, sons Sean Federline and Jayden James Federline arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Smurfs 2" at Regency Village Theatre on July 28, 2013 in Westwood, California
All About Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's 2 Kids
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Britney Spears arrives at the Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Britney Spears Reflects on Conservatorship in Lengthy Video: 'I Felt Like My Family Threw Me Away'
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures' "One Upon A Time...In Hollywood" at the Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kcr/Shutterstock (9475763h) Kevin Federline Kevin Federline at Crazy Horse III, Las Vegas, USA - 24 Mar 2018
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari React to Kevin Federline's Claims That Her 2 Sons Don't Want to See Her
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Broadimage/Shutterstock (5016935f) Kevin Federline Kevin Federline hosts Fantasy Football Draft party, Crazy Horse III, Las Vegas, America - 29 Aug 2015 American Dancer, Musician And Actor KEVIN FEDERLINE Hosts His Fantasy Football Draft Party Followed By A Live DJ Set At Crazy Horse III Gentlemen's Club in Las Vegas; Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears leaves the Los Angeles County Superior courthouse on March 10, 2008. The divorce between Spears and Kevin Federline and their battle for custody of their children has already cost the singer about a million dollars, Spear's lawyer Stacy Phillips said on March 10, 2008, and called on the presiding judge in the case to limit the allowance Spears has had to give Federline to pay his lawyers to 175,000 dollars, warning she was not an "open checkbook." AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Kevin Federline Says He's Supportive of Jamie Spears, Thinks He 'Saved' Daughter Britney's Life
britney spears
Britney Spears' Sons Preston and Jayden Won't Be at Wedding but Are 'Happy' for Her: Lawyer
Noah Schnapp guest of the Fendi fashion show on the second day of Milan Fashion Week Men's Collection Spring Summer 2023. Milan (Italy), June 18th, 2022 (Photo by Matteo Rossetti/Archivio Matteo Rossetti/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images); Doja Cat attends her "Planet Her" Album Release Party at Goya Studios on June 24, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Doja Cat )
Noah Schnapp Admits He 'Hurt' Doja Cat's Feelings, Says They Apologized to Each Other
Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Womanizer' By Britney Spears | Kellyoke
Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Womanizer' After Britney Spears Seemingly Called Her Out for 2008 Comments
madonna britney spears
Madonna, Paris, Selena and Drew! All the Guests at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Wedding
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Set to Marry in Intimate Wedding on Thursday
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Set to Marry in Intimate Wedding on Thursday: Sources
britney spears wedding
They're Married! Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Share First Photos from Their Wedding Day
Britney Spears
Britney Spears Takes Sons on 'Adventure' to L.A. Art Exhibit: 'So Much Fun'
britney spears
Britney Spears Takes Her Sons to the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit in Los Angeles: 'Me and My Boys'
Rachel Zegler Britney Spears Jamie Lynn Spears
Rachel Zegler 'Meant No Disrespect' in Reenacting Britney Spears' Twitter Note About Jamie Lynn