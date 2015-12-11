Bristol Palin Shares Baby Bump Pic – with a Photobomb from Son Tripp: Two Weeks 'Until We Are a Family of Three!'
It’s almost time!
Bristol Palin is counting down the days until she welcomes her second child, a daughter named Sailor, and she took to her Instagram this week to share an adorable snapshot of her full baby bump – complete with a photobomb from her 6-year-old son, Tripp!
In the picture, which Palin captioned “2 1/2 weeks(ish) until we become a family of 3!!”, the daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin is wearing an off-white hooded sweatshirt and cradling her bump as Tripp hams it up for the camera and sticks out his tongue in a green Adidas track jacket and a backwards cap. Palin’s dog also makes a cameo appearance in the background.
The 25-year-old revealed her second child’s name last month after Kristin Cavallari welcomed her own baby girl named Saylor.
“When you find out Kristin Cavallari named her baby the exact name you are naming yours what a weird coincidence,” Palin wrote at the time. “Congrats on your new bundle, and I do love her name Still naming my baby girl Sailor!”