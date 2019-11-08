Another Bates Baby! Whitney and Zach Bates Welcome Daughter Khloé Eileen: 'We Are so Blessed'

Image zoom The Bates family Taryn Yager

And baby makes five for Whitney and Zach Bates!

The Bringing Up Bates stars have welcomed their third child, a daughter named Khloé Eileen Bates, a rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

The couple’s daughter was born on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 3:48 p.m., weighing 7 lbs., 9 oz.

“Khloé Eileen is finally here! Zach and I are grateful to God for his blessings on our family!” Whitney, 26, tells PEOPLE in a statement, adding that their daughter Kaci Lynn, 3, and son Bradley Gilvin, 5, are “so excited and in love with their new little sister!”

Sharing a few adorable photos from the hospital, the couple’s eldest children can be seen taking turns holding their newborn sibling in their arms.

“Our hearts are overflowing with love and we are overwhelmed with cuddles and smiles!” she adds. “Thank you so much to everyone for your prayers through this pregnancy. Your kindness means the world to all of us. We are so blessed and absolutely in love with our little family of five!”

The Bringing Up Bates stars first revealed that they were expecting their third child in May, after suffering a miscarriage the previous year.

“There are no words to describe the excitement under our little roof as we anxiously await a new little baby!” Whitney previously told PEOPLE.

“Last summer Zach and I experienced a miscarriage. Though our hearts were broken, we put all our trust in God. Now, we are all flooded with joy and gratefulness! The main topic around the house has been about the new baby coming and whose gets to hold it first!”

Whitney and Zach, 30, experienced a miscarriage weeks after announcing they had a baby on the way at their vow renewal ceremony last summer.

Their joy at learning they were expecting baby No. 3 — and grief over the miscarriage — was captured this season on the Christian family’s reality show, which follows Zach’s parents, Gil and Kelly Jo, as they raise 19 children and nine grandchildren … and counting!

To commemorate the child they lost, the couple planted a dogwood tree in their yard.

“When I am with my kids, I can look outside, I still see it, I remember it, it hurts, but at the same time, we know that God has a bigger plan and he brought us through that, and that little baby we planted that tree for is with him,” she told PEOPLE earlier this year. “There’s comfort in that. It hurts, but it helps with the healing.”

New episodes of Bringing Up Bates air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on UPTv.