Baby No. 4! Bringing Up Bates' Whitney Bates Welcomes Son Jadon Carl with Husband Zach

Whitney Bates revealed in January that she and husband Zach were expecting a baby boy

Whitney Bates is officially a mom of four!

The Bringing Up Bates star, 27, welcomed her fourth child, a son named Jadon Carl Bates, on Monday, June 7, with husband Zach, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE.

The baby boy arrived at 5:15 p.m. and weighed 7 lbs., 6 oz.

"Bradley [the couple's first son] is named after Zach's dad, Gilvin, and Zach and Whitney always knew that if they had another little boy they wanted to name it after Whitney's dad, Jimmy Carl, who goes 'JC' or 'J,' " the couple's rep tells PEOPLE. "They chose Jadon Carl, giving him the same middle name and initials as his Papaw."

Back in January, Whitney revealed the sex of her then-baby on the way in a social media post shared on the couple's joint Instagram account.

The family, including daughters Khloé Eileen, 19 months, and Kaci Lynn, 4, and son Bradley Gilvin, 6, all dressed in coordinating ensembles as they posed in front of a blue, spray-painted backdrop, the pair detailed more about the exciting news in the caption of their post.

"IT'S A BOY!!!!!💙🎉 Jayden Carl is on his way, and we're all counting the days to hold and cuddle the newest baby Bates! 🤩," the couple wrote. "When we told the kids we were expecting, Bradley talked about all the times he had prayed for a baby brother! He prayed every single night that God would answer his prayer and give him a brother, and seeing the joy in his eyes when we shared the news with him was priceless."

"We all couldn't be more thankful for this newest blessing!!" they added. "We are extremely excited and June just can't get here soon enough!"

A rep for the Bringing Up Bates stars previously revealed to PEOPLE in November that the couple was expecting their fourth child.

Sharing the news alongside a set of sweet family photos, Whitney said, "We are so excited to share the news that we are expecting baby No. 4 in June 2021!"

Speaking with PEOPLE last year, Whitney also explained that her pregnancy had not been without its challenges, as she and her husband were both diagnosed with the coronavirus.

"Shortly after we found out we were pregnant, Zach unfortunately contracted COVID-19 at his work and I ended up testing positive as well," she said. "It was a rough couple weeks for our family, with a lot of prayers going up for the new baby, but we thankfully have all recovered and feel healthy again."