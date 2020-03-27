Bringing Up Bates Star Tori Bates and Husband Bobby Smith Welcome Son Kolter Grey

Image zoom Dr. George Vick

Kolter Grey Smith is here!

Tori Bates gave birth to her second child with husband Bobby Smith, a son, on Wednesday, March 25, her rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

Born at 4:17 p.m. in Tennessee, Kolter arrived weighing 6 lbs., 6 oz.

“It feels like such a crazy time in our world right now, but praise the Lord our little Kolter Grey has safely arrived! We are absolutely in love! In spite of all the questions in our minds of how things might unfold, God is so good and we are excitedly anticipating going home to enjoy our time together as a family of four,” the couple says in a statement to PEOPLE.

“Our hearts are with all those who are combating the silent enemy of COVID-19, and we encourage everyone to protect those around them and love each other like never before!” the statement continues. “God Bless, Bobby, Tori, Kade, & Kolter.”

Image zoom Tori Bates and Bobby Smith with son Kolter Grey Nurse Ashley

Although Bobby was the only family member allowed to be at the hospital with Tori due to coronavirus, the couple did introduce their new baby boy to multiple loved ones on FaceTime after his arrival.

Image zoom Tori Bates and Bobby Smith FaceTiming with family after the birth of son Kolter Grey Courtesy Bates Family

Image zoom Tori Bates and Bobby Smith FaceTiming with family after the birth of son Kolter Grey Courtesy Bates Family

Also on Wednesday, “Tori’s brothers, Trace and Warden Bates, crashed heads playing basketball the same day, so Trace ended up at the same hospital at the same time with a huge bump on his head!” the rep shares.

Baby Kolter joins 16-month-old big brother Robert Ellis IV, a.k.a. Kade, whom the Bringing Up Bates couple welcomed in November 2018.

Image zoom Tori Bates' pregnancy announcement Taryn Yager

A rep confirmed Bates and Smith’s pregnancy news exclusively to PEOPLE in October, with the couple saying in a statement, “Our little Kade is almost a year old already, and these months have flown by so quickly. It has been so much fun having him in our lives and we are absolutely thrilled to announce that God has blessed us with another baby boy coming April 2020.”

“We are eagerly anticipating the day that we get to welcome to our family little Kolter Grey!” they added.

On March 10, the couple posted a photo of Bates showing off her baby bump in a long-sleeved red top, smiling with her hand placed right above her belly.

“It’s hard to believe this knockout is almost finished with pregnancy #2!” read the caption, written by Smith. “She’s been a total champion through it all, and I couldn’t be more proud of the woman I get to call my wife! 😍 In 2-3 weeks, we should be meeting little Kolter Grey!!! #hotmama #babyboy.”

Bates and Smith met in 2015 through a mutual friend and began courting in November 2016. The relationship was long-distance until Smith graduated from college in 2018 and moved to Tennessee to be closer to Bates.

PEOPLE exclusively announced the couple’s engagement in September 2017. Smith popped the question at a scenic overlook in North Carolina after months of planning, picking Bates up from school in the morning before traveling to the secret spot — which was covered with rose petals and candles in anticipation of their arrival.

“We’ve been looking forward to this day for so long and it’s finally here — we’re engaged!” the couple told PEOPLE at the time. “The day could not have been more magical, and the moments we shared will never be forgotten.”

The couple tied the knot on Dec. 16, 2017, during a 700-person wedding ceremony. The nuptials took place at Calvary Baptist Church in Knoxville, Tennessee, where the happy couple walked down the aisle surrounded by their family and friends — including the entire Duggar family, minus Jinger.

