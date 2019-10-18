Two Under 2! Tori Bates Reveals She Is Pregnant — and 'Thrilled' to Welcome a Second Son

Image zoom Tori Bates and family Taryn Yager

A baby brother is on the way for Kade!

Bringing Up Bates star Tori Bates and husband Bobby Smith are expecting their second son, a rep confirms to PEOPLE, 11 months after they welcomed their first child (whose full name is Robert Ellis Smith IV).

“Our little Kade is almost a year old already, and these months have flown by so quickly,” the second-time mom-to-be, 23, and her husband say in a statement. “It has been so much fun having him in our lives and we are absolutely thrilled to announce that God has blessed us with another baby boy coming April 2020.”

“We are eagerly anticipating the day that we get to welcome to our family little Kolter Grey!” they add.

Image zoom Kade Smith Taryn Yager

Image zoom Tori Bates and family Taryn Yager

Image zoom Tori Bates and family

Bates and Smith met in 2015 through a mutual friend and began courting in November 2016. The relationship was long-distance until Smith graduated from college in 2018 and moved to Tennessee to be closer to Bates.

The couple tied the knot on Dec. 16, 2017, in a 700-person wedding ceremony. The nuptials took place at Calvary Baptist Church, where the happy couple walked down the aisle surrounded by their family and friends — including the entire Duggar family, minus Jinger.

Bates gave birth to son Kade on Nov. 9, 2018, and the new parents told PEOPLE exclusively at the time that his arrival “has truly been the most surreal experience to walk through together.”

“Every moment with him just seems to glue this new family together, and we are so excited about the future we know God has in store for his life,” they added.

Image zoom Kade Smith Taryn Yager

Image zoom Tori Bates and family Taryn Yager

RELATED VIDEO: Bringing Up Bates‘ Tori Bates on Welcoming Son Kade

In the Bringing Up Bates mid-season finale this past April, cameras captured Bates in the moments after she gave birth at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.

Bates, who went into labor earlier than anyone expected (and had a difficult one at that), looked blissful as her newborn lay in her arms for the first time, adorably brushing his hand along her face.

“When he finally decided to help us all out, I’m telling you, it was the biggest feeling of relief. I don’t even know how to explain the feeling,” said the then-new mom. “The tiniest little baby, and I’m so in love already.”

Us Weekly was the first to report Bates’ pregnancy news.