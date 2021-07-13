Newest Bringing Up Bates Babies Meet for Adorable Photo Shoot: 'So Sweet'

Tori Bates, Josie Bates and Whitney Bates all welcomed new babies this year

Now presenting the newest generation of Bringing Up Bates!

On Monday, Tori Bates, Josie Bates and Whitney Bates got together for a sweet photo shoot with their newest babies, who were all born in June.

Josie, who welcomed her second child, daughter Hazel Sloane with husband Kelton Balka, on June 14, shared several adorable clips to her Instagram Story of the three babies laying side by side.

Baby Hazel and her cousin Charlotte Raine, whom Tori welcomed with husband Bobby Smith on June 24, lay on opposite sides of each other with baby boy Jadon Carl, whom Whitney welcomed with husband Zach on June 7, sandwiched between them.

"Photos with the three newest babies for @bringingupbates💕," Josie, 21, writes.

bates babies

josie balka Credit: Josie Balka/Instagram

"Can't believe they're all so close in age 🥺 so excited to watch them grow together 🧡," Josie adds in another Story.

The moms also posed for a picture together while holding their respective babies as Josie writes, "It's so sweet going through this season together 💕 Love you @zachnwhitbates @bobby_torilayne_smith 😍"

Tori, 25, and Whitney, 27, reposted the heartwarming shots to their own Instagram Stories.

Last month, Josie shared photos and videos from the sweet moment her older daughter Willow met her newborn sister Hazel.

RELATED VIDEO: Bringing Up Bates' Josie Bates Welcomes Second Baby Girl Hazel Sloane with Husband Kelton Balka

In the video, Willow shows affection for her new sibling, hugging and kissing her as the proud parents look on.

The reality star captioned the gallery on Instagram, "Willow meets baby Hazel for the first time 💕 Swipe to see the most precious video. My heart is exploding 💓."

A week prior to sharing the sweet moment, Josie documented the day she got to bring home Hazel after a stay in the neonatal intensive care unit for jaundice and a rare blood condition they encountered during pregnancy.

In the June 21 post, she wrote, "Baby Hazel is going home!! We are praising Jesus for so many answered prayers, and we're so thankful to be taking a healthy baby home today! We will forever be indebted to the incredible team of doctors who cared for our baby and the precious nurses who became friends. They truly are angels."