'Bringing Up Bates' ' Katie Bates and Husband Travis Clark Welcome First Baby, Daughter Hailey James

Katie Bates is officially a mom!

The Bringing Up Bates star, 22, and husband Travis Clark have welcomed their first baby together, daughter Hailey James Clark.

Baby Hailey was born on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:29 p.m., weighing 6 lbs., 1 oz. and measuring 19 in., the couple announcedd on Instagram Monday.

The couple shared their exciting baby news as they prepared to bring home their little girl for the first time.

"Time to go home, little one! We are so happy to begin this journey with you!🤍," they captioned a post where the new family of three posed outside of the hospital.

Katie Bates and Travis Clark's daughter Hailey. Katie Bates and Travis Clark holding daughter Hailey. Katie Bates and Travis Clark's daughter Hailey. L: Caption Katie Bates and Travis Clark's daughter Hailey. PHOTO: Evan Stewart C: Caption Katie Bates and Travis Clark holding daughter Hailey. PHOTO: Evan Stewart R: Caption Katie Bates and Travis Clark's daughter Hailey. PHOTO: Evan Stewart

The two also shared a video of the process of bringing baby Hailey home. "And so the adventure begins 🫶🏼💗," they wrote, showing the car pulling up as they prepped to load her in.

The couple tied the knot in Dec. 2021 on the same Tennessee farm where sister Carlin Bates and husband Evan Stewart said their "I dos."

Katie shared her appreciation for Carlin — one of her thirteen siblings — on her Instagram Story after sharing glimpses of Carlin helping teach the new parents the ropes.

"I can't thank Carlin enough for being here for this huge moment!! It meant so much to me! You've been such a big help and I'm so thankful for you! I'm gonna cherish these memories for the rest of my life," wrote Katie.