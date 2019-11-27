Baby Makes Six! Bringing Up Bates Stars Chad and Erin (Bates) Paine Welcome Daughter Holland Grace

Image zoom Chad and Erin (Bates) Paine with their kids Taryn Yager

Chad and Erin (Bates) Paine now have a family of six!

The Bringing Up Bates stars welcomed their fourth child, a daughter named Holland Grace Paine, on Tuesday, Nov. 26, a rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Baby Holland arrived at 5:24 a.m., weighing 5 lbs., 5 oz.

“Our hearts are overflowing with happiness and love as we embrace our newest gift, Holland Grace. The thrill of welcoming a baby into a family never gets old, and with the added excitement of big brother and sisters, the thrill has only escalated!” the couple tell PEOPLE.

“We are especially grateful this Thanksgiving season with the delivery of a healthy baby, surrounded by a loving family and friends. We are already so in love with this new chapter in our lives! We’re blessed.”

Erin, 28, and Chad also share 4½-year-old son Charles Steven IV, a.k.a. “Carson,” as well as daughters Brooklyn Elise, 3, and Everly Hope, 19 months.

Image zoom Chad and Erin (Bates) Paine with newborn daughter Holland Taryn Yager

Image zoom Erin (Bates) Paine with son Carson and newborn daughter Holland Taryn Yager

Erin is the third-oldest of Gil and Kelly Jo Bates’ 19 children. She married Chad in November 2013.

The couple shared the news of their fourth child on the way on Instagram in June, adding in a statement via UPtv, “It’s official, baby number four is on the way!”

“We know that life is fixing to get even crazier but we’re getting ready for more laughs and more love and celebrating every moment along the way!” they added.

The road to parenthood was bumpy for the Paines, who endured several miscarriages due to Erin’s blood-clotting condition before Carson came along.

“I think I will always have a certain level of fear during pregnancy since I have had miscarriages in the past, but I know I have a great doctor who reassures me we are doing everything to keep baby and mom safe and healthy through this,” she previously said.

Added the Expecting: Erin & Chad star, “I am so grateful for the love and support from Chad as well. I’ve been pampered.”

Bringing Up Bates returns to UPtv for season 9 in 2020.