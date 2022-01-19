Erin Bates Welcomes 'Miracle' Baby No. 5 with Husband Chad amid Bringing Up Bates Cancellation

UPtv announced on Tuesday that it would not be moving forward with the show, which was expected to premiere its 11th season in February

The Bates family's new addition has arrived!

Baby Finley arrived at 4:51 a.m., weighing 5 lbs., 4 oz., at birth.

"Our little miracle baby is doing wonderful and we can't wait to share more details soon! This mama and daddy are going to get a little rest now and as many snuggles as possible," the mom of five wrote alongside a photo of the couple with their newborn.

"We can't thank you enough for the prayers. We feel indebted, loved, and so grateful to each of you. We serve such a big God. 🤍," she added.

Erin also shared a sweet photo snuggling her baby girl to her Instagram Story, writing, "Madly in love."

Erin Bates baby Credit: Erin Bates/Instagram

The happy baby news came the same day that UPtv announced it would not be moving forward with Bringing Up Bates, which was expected to premiere its 11th season in February.

"We will not be premiering Bringing Up Bates season 11 on UPtv as planned as we will be focusing our programming in 2022 on movies and a new scripted series to be announced soon," UPtv said in a statement, obtained by PEOPLE.

"When we premiered Bringing Up Bates, the series was focused on parents with 19 kids who were teenagers and young children. The cameras were there to capture the love, laughs and big life moments, as the family continued to grow. Thank you to Gil and Kelly Jo Bates for welcoming viewers into your family's home over the past ten seasons," the statement continued.

Erin and Chad first announced in August that they were expecting their fifth child.

"Thank you to the fans who tuned in every Thursday night to be part of the journey. We're looking forward to continuing to uplift you with our programming in the future," the statement concluded.

"Every day life is a miracle, but this is such a special miracle for our little family," the parents told PEOPLE at the time. "For the past year, Erin has experienced different health problems, which ended up leading to multiple surgeries."

The road to parenthood was bumpy for the Paines, who endured several miscarriages due to Erin's blood-clotting condition before Carson came along.

"After consulting with our doctor, we realized having another baby was not going to be in our future. It was sad, just because we both really love kids, but I knew Erin's health was the biggest priority, and we were overwhelmingly grateful for the four little blessings God has already given us," the pair continued. "We were content knowing that God sometimes has a different plan than our own. As you can imagine, we were absolutely blown away when we found out the good news and really in shock!"

"Our hearts were filled with so much joy and some uncertainty, but we have been relieved and so encouraged to know Baby Paine is growing and doing great and Erin has been doing wonderful as well," the couple added. "God has been so faithful and so good to our family. We want to thank each of you for your continued love and support, and we are looking forward to January 2022 now more than ever."

In February 2021, Erin opened up about her health complications on Instagram, revealing that she had three surgeries over the course of a few months "due to cysts that have ruptured and caused a lot of internal bleeding." She also shared that she had to have one ovary removed and "most of the second removed as well."

"It has been scary and really discouraging at times, but we have been so grateful for the medical doctors who have helped us navigate through these uncertainties," she wrote at the time.