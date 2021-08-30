Bringing Up Bates' Carlin Bates and Husband Evan Stewart Expecting Baby No. 2

"Let the baby shopping adventures, food cravings, morning (sometimes all day) sickness, and midnight snacks begin," Carlin Bates writes of having a second baby

Another baby Bates is on the way!

Bringing Up Bates star Carlin Bates and husband Evan Stewart are expecting their second child together, her rep confirms to PEOPLE. The couple is already parents to daughter Layla Rae, who was born in January 2020.

Carlin, 23, shared the exciting announcement on Instagram Monday alongside photos of the family shopping together for their new addition.

The photos show the trio standing in the baby aisle at Target holding up an ultrasound picture and a sign that reads, "Baby Stew Coming 2022!"

"What life looks like getting ready for baby #2 👶🏼 #stewcrew," Carlin begins the post. "Let the baby shopping adventures, food cravings, morning (sometimes all day) sickness, and midnight snacks begin!"

"Every single part of the baby journey is worth it, and being parents is the best part of our story! Layla bug is the absolute joy of our lives and we can't wait to see her become a big sister," she continues. "Our new addition to the crew is honestly more exciting than we can truly express in words. Thank you all for your love, support, encouragement, and prayers. You are such a special part of our lives!! Hugs! - The Stew Crew"

Whitney Bates, who recently welcomed son Jadon Carl with husband Zach, replied to the post, "YESSSSSS👶🏼🥳❤️ CANNOT WAIT! 🤩"

Carlin and Stewart married during a romantic May ceremony in Tennessee, after getting engaged in September 2018.

In July, Tori, Josie and Whitney got together for a sweet photo shoot with their newest babies, who were all born in June.

Josie, who welcomed her second child, daughter Hazel Sloane with husband Kelton Balka, on June 14, shared several adorable clips to her Instagram Story of the three babies laying side by side.