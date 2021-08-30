Bringing Up Bates' Carlin Bates and Husband Evan Stewart Expecting Baby No. 2
"Let the baby shopping adventures, food cravings, morning (sometimes all day) sickness, and midnight snacks begin," Carlin Bates writes of having a second baby
Another baby Bates is on the way!
Bringing Up Bates star Carlin Bates and husband Evan Stewart are expecting their second child together, her rep confirms to PEOPLE. The couple is already parents to daughter Layla Rae, who was born in January 2020.
Carlin, 23, shared the exciting announcement on Instagram Monday alongside photos of the family shopping together for their new addition.
The photos show the trio standing in the baby aisle at Target holding up an ultrasound picture and a sign that reads, "Baby Stew Coming 2022!"
"What life looks like getting ready for baby #2 👶🏼 #stewcrew," Carlin begins the post. "Let the baby shopping adventures, food cravings, morning (sometimes all day) sickness, and midnight snacks begin!"
"Every single part of the baby journey is worth it, and being parents is the best part of our story! Layla bug is the absolute joy of our lives and we can't wait to see her become a big sister," she continues. "Our new addition to the crew is honestly more exciting than we can truly express in words. Thank you all for your love, support, encouragement, and prayers. You are such a special part of our lives!! Hugs! - The Stew Crew"
Whitney Bates, who recently welcomed son Jadon Carl with husband Zach, replied to the post, "YESSSSSS👶🏼🥳❤️ CANNOT WAIT! 🤩"
Carlin and Stewart married during a romantic May ceremony in Tennessee, after getting engaged in September 2018.
Along with Whitney, Tori Bates and Josie Bates recently welcomed new additions and Chad and Erin (Bates) Paine announced earlier this month that they are expecting their fifth child together.
In July, Tori, Josie and Whitney got together for a sweet photo shoot with their newest babies, who were all born in June.
Josie, who welcomed her second child, daughter Hazel Sloane with husband Kelton Balka, on June 14, shared several adorable clips to her Instagram Story of the three babies laying side by side.
Baby Hazel and her cousin Charlotte Raine, whom Tori welcomed with husband Bobby Smith on June 24, lay on opposite sides of each other with baby boy Jadon Carl sandwiched between them.
Josie and Balka are also parents to daughter Willow Kristy, 2. Tori and her husband also share 1-year-old son Kolter Gray as well as 2½-year-old son Robert Ellis IV (aka Kade). Whitney is also mom to daughters Khloé Eileen, 21 months, and Kaci Lynn, 5, and son Bradley Gilvin, 6½.