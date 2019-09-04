Bringing Up Bates' Carlin Bates Expecting First Child — and Reveals Blood-Clotting Disorder

Carlin Bates will soon be bringing up a baby of her own!

The Bringing Up Bates star, 21, and husband Evan Stewart are expecting their first child, a rep confirms to PEOPLE, sharing photos from their sweet announcement session where the newlyweds show off an ultrasound photo of their little one on the way.

“This past year has been a whirlwind of excitement and love, from wedding planning to the most magical day of my life when I said ‘I do,’ ” Bates — who tied the knot with Stewart, 24, in May — tells PEOPLE. “And just when I think life can’t get crazier, busier or happier, I find out I’m pregnant!”

“I feel so grateful and in awe of the miracle of a tiny life growing inside of me,” she adds. “I can’t imagine that my life could be any more blessed!”

Adding to the excitement is the fact that she’s expecting at the same time as Whitney and Erin Bates: “I’ve learned something from each one of them. They’ve already answered so many questions that I’ve had. I know we have bonded even more, now that we have motherhood in common. My sisters are my best friends.”

Bates and Stewart’s joy hasn’t been without a side of worry, though. As the mom-to-be shares with PEOPLE, she “received some fearful news at [her] first appointment” where her blood-test results showed that she has “the same two clotting disorders that my sister Erin has dealt with throughout pregnancies.”

“Evan had to learn to give me two shots daily,” Bates explains. “We have had a lot of opportunity to pray and to try to trust God, as we have researched the different side effects and concerns. So although it has been a learning experience, we know we have an even bigger reason to be thankful that the baby is doing well.”

“I’m just feeling such an immense feeling of gratitude to be carrying this little life,” she continues. “I think it really hit us that we’re going to be parents when we saw the ultrasound and heard the heartbeat. Words can’t express the emotions you feel, knowing there is a little life that’s carrying your genes and DNA growing inside of you.”

Bates and Stewart married during a romantic May ceremony in Tennessee, after getting engaged last September.

” ‘I Do’ forever and always 🖤 5.25.19,” she captioned a post featuring her and her groom holding hands over their passports, showing off their new rings.

Bates later shared the first glimpse at their ceremony with a sweet black-and-white shot of her kissing Stewart.

“Extraordinarily Magical,” she captioned the post. “It’s impossible to take a deep breath and soak in every moment when every moment is taking your breath away.”

Bringing Up Bates returns with all-new episodes on Sept. 19, airing on UPtv.