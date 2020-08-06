Alyssa Bates Expecting Fourth Child with Husband John After 'Health Scares': 'Surprise Blessing'

"We can't wait to be a family of six!" John and Alyssa Bates Webster tell PEOPLE in their exclusive pregnancy announcement

Alyssa Bates Webster is going to be a mother of four!

The Bringing Up Bates star, 25, and husband John Webster are expecting another little one to join their family, the couple reveals exclusively to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We're so excited to add one more little one to our family," Alyssa and John, 30, say of their bundle of joy on the way, due Feb. 17, 2021. "After having some health scares and wondering if we would be able to have more children, God gave us a little surprise blessing. One we are grateful for daily!"

Baby has three big sisters to greet him or her: Zoey Joy, 2, Lexi Mae, 3½, and Allie Jane, 5.

"We cannot wait to meet our little one arriving in February," the parents-to-be tell PEOPLE, adding of the baby's sex, "Mommy votes girl and Daddy votes boy ... we will soon see which it will be. Either way we are happy and very thankful! We can't wait to be a family of six!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Alyssa Bates Webster's pregnancy announcement Emma Anne Shourds

Last year, Alyssa — who has a type of supraventricular tachycardia, in which the heart beats very fast for a reason other than exercise, high fever or stress from time to time — underwent two surgeries related to the condition, first in April and then again in August.

"For the past several months Alyssa has been having some irregular heart beats and we have been in and out of doctors offices and specialist to find the problem," John wrote in April 2019 on his wife's Instagram. "They found that she had superventricular tachycardia (SVT) which can be fixed with an EP (electrophysiology) study procedure."

Doctors were able to successfully ablate the arrhythmia during the surgery, John confirmed. Unfortunately, it returned, Alyssa revealed that August — but the second procedure (also six hours long, just like the first) seemed to prove more successful.

"My doctor said I have won the award for the worst case he's seen for SVT AVNRT," Alyssa captioned an Aug. 30 snapshot of herself and her husband from her hospital bed. "He really thinks he fixed the problem this time (we just won't know for sure for a few more days) but I am so happy that I might be back to normal soon!"

RELATED VIDEO: Bringing Up Bates' Carlin Bates Expecting First Child — and Reveals Blood-Clotting Disorder

While John and Alyssa shared this past December that she was "having shortness of breath," they revealed that "the doctor said her heart looks good and it is healing well" and her issue was unrelated to her existing condition.

Alyssa confirmed on Instagram the following month that "the second surgery was a success" — and also revealed that she "had all three of [her] children in a birthing center all naturally with no pain medication. 😳"

John and Alyssa tied the knot on May 24, 2014. For their six-year wedding anniversary, John posted a touching tribute to his wife, saying she is "perfect" for him and "completes me in every way."

"Challenges me to be a stronger Christian, encourages me when I get discouraged, and forgives me when I let my pride take over," he continued. "She gives everything for the girls and I and expects nothing in return. She is strong and firm in what she believes but yet kind and compassionate. Alyssa is my best friend, my most trusted companion, and the love of my life!"