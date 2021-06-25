Brigitte Nielsen Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Frida for Her 3rd Birthday: 'Our Star Was Born'

Brigitte Nielsen's baby girl is growing fast!

On Wednesday, the actress, 57, shared a sweet photo on Instagram of herself and husband Mattia Dessi, 42, with their daughter Frida as she turned 3 years old on Tuesday.

"Yesterday we celebrated her 3rd birthday......our star was born 🌟," the proud mom captioned the selfie, which sees the trio smiling with pink flowers and a floral birthday cake.

Frida is Nielsen's youngest of five children and her only daughter. She is also mom to adult sons Raoul Meyer Jr., 26, Douglas Meyer, 28, Killian Gastineau, 31, and Julian Winding, 37.

Nielsen and Dessi, who wed in 2006, welcomed Frida on Friday, June 22, 2018, in Los Angeles. They told PEOPLE at the time, "We are overjoyed to welcome our beautiful daughter into our lives. It's been a long road, and so worth it. We've never been more in love."

Nielsen had announced her pregnancy on social media in May of that year, showing her baby bump in a curve-hugging gray dress. And after Frida's birth, she opened up to PEOPLE about the reality of motherhood being a little more difficult due to her advanced maternal age.

"It is such a long road," explained the star, who spent more than 10 years undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment. "What I want women to know is that everything is possible, but you have to be realistic."

Nielsen said soon after meeting Dessi she started planning for their future together by freezing her eggs at age 40. "If you don't want to use [donor] eggs, you have to preserve your own eggs at a reasonable age for there to be a possibility," she said. "I wouldn't even bother trying after age 42."

Talking about the "big journey," the star added, "Another thing is it is expensive. It doesn't come easy or cheap if you do it my way. I want people to know that."