Brigitte Nielsen, 55, Shows Off Her Postpartum Body Six Weeks After Welcoming Daughter Frida

Brigitte Nielsen is working on her fitness.

The 55-year-old actress — who gave birth to her fifth child, daughter Frida, on June 22 — is striking a fierce series of poses in a photo collage shared to her Instagram account Wednesday.

In the snapshots, Nielsen shows off her figure in an all-white, body-hugging ensemble of cropped pants, a V-neck top and a jacket, topping off her look with a pair of earrings, sunglasses and silver sneakers.

“I’m getting there… #me #brigittenielsen #afterbabybody,” she captioned the post.

Becoming a new mom again has left the Beverly Hills Cop II star feeling youthful. But Nielsen still has fears about how others will perceive her as her daughter grows up.

“I might not take her to school when the time comes,” Nielsen told PEOPLE last month, sharing exclusive photos of herself and husband Mattia Dessi with baby Frida.

She explained, “I’ll let my husband do it, because I don’t want people to say, ‘Is that your grandmother taking you to school?’ I don’t want her to feel bad.”

Nielsen — also mom to sons Raoul Meyer Jr., 23, Douglas Meyer, 25, Killian Gastineau, 28, and Julian Winding, 34 — revealed to PEOPLE in July that she had welcomed Frida after more than a decade of undergoing in vitro fertilization treatment.

“Some women think, ‘Oh my God, I’m too old.’ Well, yeah, I can understand people saying, ‘How dare she?’ ” the new mom of five said of her critics. “But how many men have their first kids in their 60s and 70s and they never doubt it?”

“I totally, totally beat the odds. There’s a 3 to 4 percent chance of these things happening,” she added of her IVF journey. “Well, of course, this 3 to 4 percent does happen with somebody — and I was [that person].”