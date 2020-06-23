Frida Is 2! Brigitte Nielsen Celebrates Daughter's Birthday (on Father's Day!) with Minnie Party

Frida turned 2 on the same day her family celebrated dad Mattia Dessi for Father's Day

Happy birthday, Frida!

Brigitte Nielsen's youngest child and only daughter turned 2 on Sunday, celebrating alongside her proud mama and dad Mattia Dessi at a Minnie Mouse-themed bash.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Wearing her own pair of Minnie ears decorated with a pink bow, Frida posed with her parents amid a cake decorated to look like Mickey's main squeeze, as well as tons of on-theme balloons, table décor and gifts.

"My little mouse ❤," Nielsen, 56, captioned her post. "Happy second birthday, you've brightened my life since the day you born."

And as Frida's birthday happened to fall on Father's Day this year, the Creed II actress added, "Happy #fathersday to my adorable hubby too ❤."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Frida is the fifth child for Nielsen, who is also mom to sons Raoul Meyer Jr., 25, Douglas Meyer, 27, Killian Gastineau, 30, and Julian Winding, 36.

The Red Sonja and Beverly Hills Cop II actress welcomed Frida on June 22, 2018, telling PEOPLE exclusively at the time, "We are overjoyed to welcome our beautiful daughter into our lives. It's been a long road, and so worth it. We've never been more in love."

Nielsen announced her pregnancy on Instagram and Twitter in late May of that year, showing her baby bump in a curve-hugging gray dress. And after Frida's birth, she opened up to PEOPLE about the reality of motherhood being a little more difficult now due to her advanced maternal age.

"It is such a long road," said the star, who spent more than 10 years undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment. "What I want women to know is that everything is possible, but you have to be realistic."

RELATED VIDEO: A New Baby at 55: Why — and How — Brigitte Nielsen Had Another Child Late in Life

Nielsen says that soon after meeting Dessi, 41, she started planning for their future together by freezing her eggs at age 40. "If you don't want to use [donor] eggs, you have to preserve your own eggs at a reasonable age for there to be a possibility," she said. "I wouldn't even bother trying after age 42."

Still, that's no guarantee it will work. Doctors gave Nielsen an incredibly slim chance of conceiving with her own eggs — around three to four percent.

"There is a huge disappointment," the actress told PEOPLE of undergoing IVF. "If you do IVF, 80 percent of the time, it doesn't work. It's that phone call going, 'It's negative.' It's the waiting. It's a lot. It's a big, big journey."