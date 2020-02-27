Pregnant Twins Brie and Nikki Bella Dish on Their 'Biggest Craving' and It's Fishy

Brie and Nikki Bella are living it up — and eating it up — throughout their pregnancies.

Not only are the 36-year-old Total Bella stars gearing up to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, they’re also spilling the tea on the one food item they’ve both been craving the most while pregnant, and it’s fishy.

“A tuna sandwich, that’s like our biggest craving yet,” Nikki revealed during a new episode of The Bellas podcast, as Brie detailed the moment they learned of their forthcoming wrestling honor.

“It was actually pretty cool because, Nicole and I were in the car together driving,” Brie recalled. “I don’t even know where we were going, probably grabbing lunch.”

That’s when they received a call from WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon announcing the news.

Image zoom Bella twins James White

RELATED: Brie and Nikki Bella Are Both Pregnant — and Due Less Than 2 Weeks Apart: ‘It’s Crazy!’

“Nikki can never get back in the ring and I have no plan, I want to grow my family and I just, I’m experiencing my new chapter in life,” Brie explained. “But you guys, we literally just looked at each other and screamed and he was like, ‘Well I was hoping you were going to say that.'”

For the sisters, who have both retired from wrestling, their induction couldn’t have come at a better time.

“It was definitely a moment I will remember for the rest of my life because it’s like when you have dedicated so much to a career and a company for so long and have given it your all, your body, your everything, your life, all of it, your time, there’s nothing more amazing than the man that runs it all to call you and just say the most amazing things about you,” Nikki said. “It just makes me feel so appreciated. In our industry, it’s like winning an Oscar. When you get inducted into the Hall of Fame, it’s the highest, highest achievement we can get.”

Image zoom Bella twins Lars Niki/Getty

RELATED: The 21 Cutest Photos of Pregnant Twins Nikki and Brie Bella with Brie’s Daughter, Birdie

The sisters dished on other exciting updates about their pregnancies. Nikki, who is “a little over 16 weeks” along, says that her little one already has a personality.

“Artem and I got to see our baby two days ago. Oh my goodness you guys, our baby, I know everyone feels this way, which you should, is so cute and it’s like, babies are already getting personalities,” Nikki said. “Like, our baby was flexing for us and then you get so proud right, I’m going to brag. Our doctor was like, ‘I can’t believe the fat already around the arm.'”

Nikki and her fiancé, Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, 37, are expecting their first child together.

“But the legs that just keep pushing against my uterus, they look like long dancer legs,” she added. “Our baby, every time I stare at it, I’m like, ‘This is Artem’s mini.'”

Brie — who is already mom to her daughter Birdie whom she welcomed with her husband Daniel Bryan, 38, in May 2017 — is currently 18 weeks pregnant. She soon-to-be mom of two is still in shock at how “identical” the sister’s pregnancies have been.

Image zoom Bella twins James White

“At WWE, everyone came up and were like, ‘Honestly, you guys didn’t plan it?’ I swear, if you guys want to put us on lie detector tests, we did not plan this. And if you’re a mom out there or you’re trying for a baby, you know, you just can’t plan pregnancy. It’s very hard to get pregnant,” Brie said. “Everything about Nicole and I, we’re just like, we feel the same, our cravings are the same, everything is identical and it’s tripping me out because none of this is what I went through with Birdie.”