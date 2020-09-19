Brie Bella Reveals What She Would've Named Her Second Child If She and Husband Daniel Bryan Had a Girl

Brie Bella has revealed what she would have named her second child if she and husband Daniel Bryan had a girl.

The couple, who chose not to find out the sex of their baby before the due date, welcomed son Buddy Dessert on Aug. 1, less than a day after her twin sister Nikki Bella became a mother for the first time.

If Buddy had been a girl, Brie said Branch and Blossom were their top name contenders. “We didn’t know if we were having a boy or a girl and we actually couldn’t really figure out what names we wanted,” the retired WWE Hall of Famer explained in a YouTube video released on Saturday.

“So for a girl, Bryan and I were really torn,” said the Total Bellas star, who is also mom to 3-year-old daughter Birdie Joe. “I wanted Branch for a name, I know when we had Birdie, Branch was in my top 5 and people thought I was crazy but I thought Birdie and Branch would just be like the sweetest cutest little girls.”

While discussing the backup monikers, the mom of two showed fans the nameplates she had engraved with all of their potential ideas.

“Brian was really drawn to Blossom,” she shared. “Obviously you know us always with the B, but we wanted anything that’s like nature-inspired.”

“We were torn so we were like ‘Okay if it's a girl, when we see her we’ll both feel it,’” the reality star added, noting that regardless of the first name they had chosen Dawn as the middle name. “It would either be Branch Dawn or Blossom Dawn.”

Bella also went on to reveal that they considered Montana for Buddy’s middle name before settling on Dessert, which is in honor of her grandmother’s last name.

“Montana was the first place Brian and I had our vacation together and it was actually funny because we hadn’t told anyone we were together,” she said. “Montana is just a really special place to us.”

Though she thought Buddy Montana “sounds awesome,” Bella said she “really wanted to do something with my grandmother.” Brie had previously opened up about Buddy’s name, telling PEOPLE in August that his first name is after Bryan’s grandfather.

"We named our son Buddy because he's named after his late grandfather," she said. "Bryan's dad (who died in 2014) really wanted a grandson, and unfortunately, he's not alive to see that. But Bryan also really wanted a son to carry on the Danielson name. So we thought, 'How special to be named after his late grandfather?' "