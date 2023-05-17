Brie Bella's Two Kids Help Out in the Garden in Adorable Photos: 'Growing Strawberries!'

Brie Bella shares sweet photos of her son Buddy Dessert and Birdie Joe playing in her garden

By Hannah Sacks
Published on May 17, 2023 02:39 PM
Brie Bella christmas 2022
Photo: Brie Bella/instagram

Brie Bella kids are lending a hand in the garden!

On Tuesday, the former WWE wrestler, 39, posted a few adorable pictures on her Instagram Story of her kids playing in her garden. In the first, her son Buddy Dessert, 2, stands in the garden with his hands behind his back.

"Buddy is growing strawberries!!!" the mom of two wrote across the snap.

In the second, Bella's daughter Birdie Joe, 6, places a new home for her fairy friends. "I love her humming as she puts her fairy house in her garden!!" Bella captioned the shot.

The TV personality shares her two kids with husband Daniel Bryan, 41. The couple has been married since 2014.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Brie Garcia
R: Caption . PHOTO: Brie Garcia

In October, Bella's family went all out for Halloween. The Total Bellas star, her husband and son Buddy posted a photo to Instagram dressed up as mad scientists, while daughter Birdie decided to dress up as Frankenstein's monster.

"I have to say Bryan and I definitely cooked up a cute little Frankenstein!! Thank you Buddy for your ingredients 📙 Have a safe and Happy Halloween!!🎃🎃🎃🎃," she captioned the image.

In an episode of The Bellas Podcast recorded in July 2022, Brie and her sister Nikki Bella revealed that their kids are often confused between their mom and aunt, who are identical twins.

"Brie's kids get so confused with her and I," Nikki said. "Buddy goes, 'Mama.' And I go, 'No, it's Dodo' ... He wouldn't like, let it go."

"He wouldn't stop," Brie agreed. "Yesterday he wakes up from a nap. I walk in there and he literally does this big back bump and he goes, 'No, Dodo. No.' And I'm like, 'No, it's Mama.'"

