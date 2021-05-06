Brie Bella Shares Sweet Snap of Son Buddy Playing with Sister Nikki's Son Matteo

Matteo Artemovich and Buddy Dessert are the cutest cousins!

On Wednesday, Brie Bella shared an adorable photo on Instagram of her son Buddy having a play date with sister Nikki's son Matteo.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the sweet shot, the little boys, both 9 months, are sitting side by side while playing with a toy set. Matteo and Buddy, pictured left and right, respectively, look as if they are mid-conversation and about to grab each other's hands.

"❤️ BFF's for Life ❤️," Brie, 37, captioned the picture.

Many of Brie's friends raved about the heartwarming photo in the comments of the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"This picture is priceless," one user wrote, while another added, "So sweet❤️"

Pro wrestler Dana Brooke replied, "Omg this photo is life ❤️❤️❤️"

"Wow 😍," WWE star Sasha Banks wrote.

Nikki, 37, welcomed her first child, son Matteo, with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, on July 31, less than 24 hours before Brie welcomed her second child, son Buddy Dessert, with husband Daniel Bryan, on Aug. 1.

Brie and Bryan are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Birdie.

In August, the Bellas opened up to PEOPLE about their new additions, sharing the love they have for their expanding families. "I've been up since 3 a.m., but this is what I've wanted my whole life," Nikki said at the time. "The fact that he's here — I'm just so in love and happy."

"That's what happens when you're on an infant schedule," added Brie. "But like Nikki said, the love is just so overpowering that even though you're so tired, that bliss just takes over."

RELATED VIDEO: Brie & Nikki Bella Get Real About 'Fourth Trimester' After Welcoming Sons

After giving birth, the sisters were placed into hospital rooms right next to each other, and they got to meet their new nephews for the first time.

"What's crazy about Buddy and Matteo is they both have the same scream-cry," Nikki said. "It's the cutest high-pitch noise and they're identical. Even their coos are identical and they're so cute. Now, Matteo, he will grunt and like punch my boobs when he's breastfeeding. Artem and I will sit and laugh because it's perfect little punches he'll do. He grunts at me, so I feel like I have a little boxer on my hands."

"Buddy loves kicking," Brie said. "I actually was really nervous, because everyone's like, 'If you have a good baby, you're going to have a really bad one.' I was like, 'Well, Birdie was so good, so here comes my wild one.' He's calmer than what Birdie was."