Why Brie Bella Didn't Talk to Twin Sister Nikki for a Week After Finding Out They Were Pregnant

Two days after finding out she was pregnant, Brie Bella found out sister Nikki Bella was also pregnant — but her first reaction wasn’t at all what she expected.

In this week’s issue of PEOPLE, the Total Bellas star, 36, explains why she wasn’t too thrilled at first about Nikki’s pregnancy — and why she didn’t talk to her sister for a week.

“Oh my gosh, this is a nightmare,” Brie, who shares 2-year-old daughter Birdie with husband and pro wrestler Daniel Bryan, says of her first reaction to Nikki’s pregnancy news.

“I had to digest. Her and Artem had just gotten engaged. She was shocked by the engagement. She was shocked he proposed. I just think everything did feel fast for her. I’m her twin — she talks to me about a lot,” Brie explains. “So when you have a conversation like that with your sister having some wine, you get deep. The next day when she comes and tells you she’s pregnant, I almost thought it was a joke.”

“Then I think really quickly, I was like, ‘Wait a second, [what about] what we talked about yesterday?’ Then, wait, twins being pregnant at the same time? People are going to think that’s a joke,” Brie continues. “People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy. It was just too much and to think I was also pregnant and my hormones are going crazy. I think that’s why that came out.”

“We both had to digest,” Nikki, who got engaged to former Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev in November, says of her and Brie finding out about the pregnancies.

“It took us both a good week. Artem was immediately so happy — it was really cute. Scared, but I can’t believe this because it’s not like we were trying or, ‘Hey, we’re married, let’s have a baby.’ That wasn’t it at all. I didn’t think I could get pregnant. [I thought] that I’d have to have help, so I was in the process of going to freeze my eggs.”

On Wednesday, Nikki and Brie exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that they are (both!) pregnant — and due only a week and a half apart.

Because Nikki admits her pregnancy was a “total surprise,” she says it took her “a bit” to accept.

“It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant. I’m not ready for it,’ ” she says. “My sister was right, because our little debates would always be, ‘Well, I’m gonna wait until I’m ready for it.’ Brie’s like, ‘You’re never ready for it.’ “

But, nevertheless, Nikki is happier than ever.

“Even though I feel really sick, I can’t believe I’m going to be a mom soon,” she says. “I’m going to have this person to take care of for the rest of their life and help them do the right things and just show them the way of the world. That’s amazing!”

Total Bellas returns this spring on E!.

For more from Nikki and Brie Bella, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday