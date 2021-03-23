Brie Bella Shows Off Her 'Treasure Marks' After Having 2 Children

Brie Bella opened up about the insecurities and things she loves about her post-baby body in a candid caption Monday.

The Total Bellas star, 37, posted a photo of her posing in her bathroom with her stomach exposed, just seven months after welcoming her son Buddy Dessert with her husband Daniel Bryan.

The couple are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Birdie.

"The more baby weight I lose the more my treasure marks from Buddy are showing up," Brie began her candid post. "Buddy pretty much grew through my belly button lol I guess the old wives tales were right how boys grow! Low!!"

She continued, "After my second C section I've been really kicking my butt to get my abs back!"

"And sooo is the saggy stomach which is normal after babies," Brie wrote. "Sometimes it's hard for me to look in the mirror and see my body. I always tell myself to be kind and grateful but I'm human so picking myself apart happens."

The Bellas podcast co-host advised her fans to build themselves up "instead of tearing yourself down."

"You might see me at the pool in my one piece but I'm showing all of you that my treasure marks are something special," she said of her stretch marks.