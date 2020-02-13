Brie Bella Shows Off Baby Bump as She Steps Out with Husband Daniel Bryan

It was a sunny lunch date for expecting mom Brie Bella and her husband, Daniel Bryan, on Wednesday.

The Total Bellas stars were photographed out together in Los Angeles, holding hands while strolling on the sidewalk.

Both athletes were dressed casually for their day out with Brie — who is pregnant at the same time as her twin sister, Nikki Bella — covering her growing baby bump in a flowing white button-down styled over black leggings. She completed the look with white sneakers and a pink tote bag.

Bryan, 38, kept it cool in dark pants, a navy T-shirt and a light blue hoodie. Like his wife, the WWE wrestler walked in a pair of kicks.

This is the second baby for Brie and Bryan, who have been married since 2014. The pair are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Birdie.

PEOPLE broke the news back in January that both Brie and Nikki were expecting — the two being due only a week and a half apart.

“Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?” Brie said. “People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”

“[It was] a total surprise,” added Nikki, who is expecting her first child with new fiancé and former Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev. “It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.’ I’m not ready for it.”

The pregnancy was especially shocking for Brie, who said she was experiencing fertility issues, struggling for “seven or eight months” to conceive.

“I felt in my heart it was a sign from God, like, ‘You guys are good with one,’ so we stopped trying,” Brie said before explaining that she was “shocked” when she learned the news.

“When we were in France meeting Artem’s family, I felt a little off,” she recalled. “I was irritated and uncomfortable in my body. When we got home, I took a test two days before Thanksgiving, and when I saw the positive sign, I was like, ‘Oh, s—!’ “

Though she’s excited to be pregnant at the same time as her twin sister, Brie didn’t talk to Nikki for a week after finding out her sister’s good news.

“I had to digest,” Brie explained. “Her and Artem had just gotten engaged. She was shocked by the engagement. She was shocked he proposed. I just think everything did feel fast for her. I’m her twin — she talks to me about a lot. So when you have a conversation like that with your sister having some wine, you get deep. The next day when she comes and tells you she’s pregnant, I almost thought it was a joke.”

“It was just too much and to think I was also pregnant and my hormones are going crazy,” Brie said. “I think that’s why that came out.”

“We both had to digest,” Nikki added. “It took us both a good week.”

Total Bellas returns this spring on E!.