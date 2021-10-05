Brie Bella's toddlers are all smiles in the snaps as they help their dog Penelope get into the holiday spirit, too

Brie Bella Shares Pictures of Her 'Little Pumpkins' Birdie and Buddy Dressed for Halloween

Brie Bella and her kids are ready for spooky season!

On Monday, the mom of two shared several photos of her son Buddy Dessert, 14 months, and daughter Birdie, 4 — whom she shares with husband Daniel Bryan — dressed head to toe in Halloween gear.

The toddlers are all smiles in the snaps as they help their dog Penelope get into the holiday spirit, too, dressing her in a ghost-covered bandana and a witch hat.

"Really tried to get ONE good picture of my little pumpkins!!!! Never seems to happen lol 🎃😜🧡," the Total Bellas star, 37, captioned the photo.

Brie and her sister, Nikki, both welcomed their sons one day apart last summer. Nikki gave birth to her first child, son Matteo Artemovich, with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev on July 31; Buddy was born Aug. 1.

In May, the twin sisters celebrated the special milestone of their first Mother's Day as fellow moms.

"Today just feels so special. First Mother's Day with my family, my A, my son Matteo, celebrating what I always dreamed of being, a mother," said Nikki.

Meanwhile, Brie shared sweet posts on Instagram in honor of the holiday, which also happened to be on the same day as daughter Birdie's birthday.

"Today is a special Mother's Day because I get to share it with my sweet Bird!!!! Can't believe she is now a 4 year old!!! Happy Birthday Birdie 🥳 thank you for making motherhood the greatest thing ever!!" Brie wrote.

In August 2020, Brie and Nikki opened up to PEOPLE about their new additions, sharing the love they have for their expanding families. "I've been up since 3 a.m., but this is what I've wanted my whole life," Nikki said at the time. "The fact that he's here — I'm just so in love and happy."