Brie Bella Reveals She Had Her 'Tubes Cut Out' After Welcoming Son: 'Ain't Having Any More Babies'

Brie Bella isn't planning to get pregnant again after welcoming her second child.

The former professional wrestler, 36, revealed on Wednesday's episode of The Bellas Podcast that she had her "tubes cut out" following the birth of her two-month-old son, Buddy Dessert.

"I don’t know if I told people, but I got my [fallopian] tubes cut out," Brie — who also shares Birdie Joe, 3, with husband Daniel Bryan — said. "Yep. This mama ain’t having any more babies."

Brie added that her scar from the procedure is "doing a lot better."

"I am still a little swollen on one side," she shared. "I think the swelling took a little bit longer on my right side [because] that’s kind of where they tie it up."

The Total Bellas star recently told PEOPLE that she and her husband are "done with two" children, "especially because we were lucky enough to get a boy, so now one of each" is "really fun."

"For a while I was thinking I was just gonna have one. Then when Buddy came into our lives, it just made it all feel perfect," she said, adding with a laugh, "But I'm like, 'That's it for me. That's good.' "

Brie also got candid about being a new mom of two, recalling a time she had to choose between tending to her newborn son or daughter while she was alone at home with the kids.

"I was breastfeeding Buddy and Birdie tripped and fell in front of me and [started] crying," she recalled. "And, in that moment, you're like, as a mom, 'What do I do?' So I unlatched Buddy and laid him in the DockATot right next to me. I went to Bird to help her, then he starts freaking out because he's like, 'Whoa, you just stopped me in the middle of my meal.' "

"But then I wanted to console Bird, and it was such a hard parenting moment," Brie continued. "I didn't want Bird to feel like she now is always coming second. I wanted her to feel like, she got hurt, Mommy's gonna be right there. So it was an intense moment, but I feel like I made the right mommy decision."

While Brie admitted that there have been times Birdie will "get a little jealous" over her younger brother, she said that the toddler is generally doing "really good" with both Buddy and cousin, aunt Nikki Bella's 9-week-old son Matteo Artemovich.