Brie and Nikki Bella Reveal That Their Kids Have Trouble Telling Their Twin Moms Apart

If you have a hard time telling Nikki Bella and Brie Bella apart, you're not alone.

In a new episode of The Bellas Podcast, Brie and Nikki, both 38, reveal that their kids are often confused between their mom and aunt, who are identical twins.

"Brie's kids get so confused with her and I," Nikki admitted. "Buddy goes, 'Mama.' And I go, 'No, it's Dodo'… He wouldn't like, let it go."

"He wouldn't stop," Brie agreed. "Yesterday he wakes up from a nap. I walk in there and he literally does this big back bump and he goes, 'No, Dodo. No.' And I'm like, 'No, it's Mama.'"

"I had to like squat down and like look through the crib handlebars. And I was like 'Bud-Bud, it's Mama,'" Brie continued. "And then finally he stopped crying and he goes, 'Mama?' And I'm like, 'Don't I have a, a certain scent?' "

Brie and husband Daniel Bryan, 41, share son Buddy Dessert, 23 months, and daughter Birdie Joe, 5. Nikki shares 23-month-old son Matteo Artemovich with Artem Chigvintsev, 40.

The twins and their families recently enjoyed a Lake Tahoe trip together. Nikki shared on the podcast that during the trip, son Matteo came down with "a really bad stomach bug."

"My poor baby boy," said Nikki, who noted that her son caught the virus a day and a half into their vacation.

"This has been the biggest challenge yet as a mom. It makes you so emotional and you break down. Like we're having so much fun [on vacation], why did this have to happen?" she continued. "But to see your little one in so much pain, and you can't do anything..."

"Because you think we'll get through this and it'll never happen again, and then it'll happen again," Brie noted.

After the episode was recorded, Nikki offered an update on her son's health with a post on Instagram.

"Someone is feeling better for our last day of vacay at the lake ❤️," she wrote alongside adorable photos of Matteo enjoying the outdoors.

Nikki Bella Instagram; Brie Bella; Nikki Bella Credit: Nikki Bella Instagram; Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In April, the Total Bellas spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the sweet bond their sons have with one another.

"They are just wild. Our boys are wild," Nikki told the outlet of their sons, who are the same age.

"Yeah, we have been used to these wild boys," Brie added. "It's funny because they are already a perfect little tag team."