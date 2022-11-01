Brie Bella and Husband Are Scientists in Adorable Family Halloween Photos: 'Went a Little Mad'

Brie Bella's family shared their classic family Halloween costume on Instagram Monday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 1, 2022 04:44 PM
Brie Bella and Husband Bryan are Mad Scientists with Buddy — with Daughter Birdie as the Monster
Photo: Brie Bella/Instagram

Brie Bella's family went classic for Halloween — and totally nailed it!

The Total Bellas star and husband Daniel Bryan dressed up as mad scientists in celebration of the spooky season, as seen in the mom of two's Instagram post Monday.

While son Buddy Dessert, 2, decided to join in on his parents' theme, big sister Birdie Joe, 5, decided to dress up as Frankenstein's monster.

"We went a little mad this Halloween!! 🧪👻," she captioned the carousel of family photos, keeping in their creepy characters.

"I have to say Bryan and I definitely cooked up a cute little Frankenstein!! Thank you Buddy for your ingredients 📙Have a safe and Happy Halloween!!🎃🎃🎃🎃"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In an episode of The Bellas Podcast recorded in July, Brie and Nikki revealed that their kids are often confused between their mom and aunt, who are identical twins.

"Brie's kids get so confused with her and I," Nikki admitted. "Buddy goes, 'Mama.' And I go, 'No, it's Dodo'… He wouldn't like, let it go."

"He wouldn't stop," Brie agreed. "Yesterday he wakes up from a nap. I walk in there and he literally does this big back bump and he goes, 'No, Dodo. No.' And I'm like, 'No, it's Mama.' "

"I had to like squat down and like look through the crib handlebars. And I was like 'Bud-Bud, it's Mama,' " Brie continued. "And then finally he stopped crying and he goes, 'Mama?' And I'm like, 'Don't I have a, a certain scent?' "

Brie Bella (L) and WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan attend FOX's 2014 Teen Choice Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on August 10, 2014 in Los Angeles, California
Steve Granitz/WireImage

Nikki is mom to son Matteo Artemovich, 2, with Artem Chigvintsev, 40. In April, the twins told Entertainment Tonight about the sweet bond their sons have with each other.

"They are just wild. Our boys are wild," Nikki told the outlet of their sons.

"Yeah, we have been used to these wild boys," Brie added. "It's funny because they are already a perfect little tag team. I feel like it's baby mania every day at the house. Whether Buddy is headbutting someone or they're cuddling each other. It's really cute, the relationship. We always look at them and we are like, 'They act like brothers.' "

Related Articles
Nikki and Brie Bella
Brie and Nikki Bella Reveal That Their Kids Have Trouble Telling Their Twin Moms Apart
Artem Chigvintsev (L) and Nikki Bella attend the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event at Avalon Hollywood on December 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's Relationship Timeline
Nikki Bella and Her Family Head to the Eiffel Tower
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Take Their Son Matteo to the Eiffel Tower After Paris Wedding
Artem Chigvintsev; Nikki Bella
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Are Married: 'We Both Can't Stop Smiling'
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev
Nikki Bella Says Exchanging Vows Was Her Favorite Moment from Parisian Wedding to Artem Chigvintsev
Artem Chigvintsev (L) and Nikki Bella attend the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event at Avalon Hollywood on December 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Nikki Bella Calls Being Married to Artem Chigvintsev 'the Best Feeling' as She Details Romantic Wedding
Brie Bella Halloween
Brie Bella, Husband Daniel Bryan and Their Kids Dress as the Addams Family for Halloween: Photo
Nikki Bella Instagram; Brie Bella; Nikki Bella
Nikki and Brie Bella Say Their Sons 'Act Like Brothers': 'Perfect Little Tag Team'
Nikki Bella and son
Nikki Bella Says Son's Stomach Bug While on Vacation Was 'Biggest Challenge Yet as a Mom'
buddy and Matteo
All the Cutest Photos of Nikki & Brie Bella's Sons, Matteo and Buddy
Nikki Bella, Brie Bella
Nikki and Brie Bella Discuss Hair Loss During Postpartum Journey: 'It's Bizarre'
Nikki Bella/Instagram
All Grown Up! Nikki Bella Shares Sweet Photo with Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev and Son Matteo
Nikki Bella attends the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party at Century City Park on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Nikki Bella Gives Update on Artem Chigvintsev's Health and Wedding Plans: 'A Lot of Complications'
Artem Chigvintsev; Nikki Bella
Nikki Bella Opens Up About 'Rocky' Period with Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev: 'Now We're Stronger'
Nikki Bella
Nikki Bella Explains Why She Defends Her Long Engagement to Artem Chigvintsev: 'I Feel Like I Have To'
Grace woke up to her very first Christmas tree in our house
Santa's Helpers! See Celeb Kids and Their Parents Show Off Their Christmas Trees