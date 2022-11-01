Brie Bella and Husband Are Scientists in Adorable Family Halloween Photos: 'Went a Little Mad'

Brie Bella's family went classic for Halloween — and totally nailed it!

The Total Bellas star and husband Daniel Bryan dressed up as mad scientists in celebration of the spooky season, as seen in the mom of two's Instagram post Monday.

While son Buddy Dessert, 2, decided to join in on his parents' theme, big sister Birdie Joe, 5, decided to dress up as Frankenstein's monster.

"We went a little mad this Halloween!! 🧪👻," she captioned the carousel of family photos, keeping in their creepy characters.

"I have to say Bryan and I definitely cooked up a cute little Frankenstein!! Thank you Buddy for your ingredients 📙Have a safe and Happy Halloween!!🎃🎃🎃🎃"

In an episode of The Bellas Podcast recorded in July, Brie and Nikki revealed that their kids are often confused between their mom and aunt, who are identical twins.

"Brie's kids get so confused with her and I," Nikki admitted. "Buddy goes, 'Mama.' And I go, 'No, it's Dodo'… He wouldn't like, let it go."

"He wouldn't stop," Brie agreed. "Yesterday he wakes up from a nap. I walk in there and he literally does this big back bump and he goes, 'No, Dodo. No.' And I'm like, 'No, it's Mama.' "

"I had to like squat down and like look through the crib handlebars. And I was like 'Bud-Bud, it's Mama,' " Brie continued. "And then finally he stopped crying and he goes, 'Mama?' And I'm like, 'Don't I have a, a certain scent?' "

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Nikki is mom to son Matteo Artemovich, 2, with Artem Chigvintsev, 40. In April, the twins told Entertainment Tonight about the sweet bond their sons have with each other.

"They are just wild. Our boys are wild," Nikki told the outlet of their sons.

"Yeah, we have been used to these wild boys," Brie added. "It's funny because they are already a perfect little tag team. I feel like it's baby mania every day at the house. Whether Buddy is headbutting someone or they're cuddling each other. It's really cute, the relationship. We always look at them and we are like, 'They act like brothers.' "