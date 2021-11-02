Brie Bella's twin sister Nikki Bella commented on the photo, "Lol Bud! And Bird! And Bryan even! Love this!! Sooooo good!!"

Brie Bella, Husband Daniel Bryan and Their Kids Dress as the Addams Family for Halloween: Photo

Brie Bella's family got into the spooky spirit this Halloween!

On Monday, the Total Bellas star, 37, shared a photo from the holiday weekend of her family of four dressed up as the Addams Family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For the group costume, the mom of two dressed as matriarch Morticia Addams, her husband Daniel Bryan as patriarch Gomez Addams, son Buddy Dessert, 15 months, as Pugsley Addams and daughter Birdie, 4, as Wednesday Addams.

"Happy Halloween from the Addams, I mean the Danielson's Family!!! 🦇," Bella captioned the photo.

Her sister, Nikki Bella, commented on the post, "Lol Bud! And Bird! And Bryan even! Love this!! Sooooo good!!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, Brie shared several photos of her two kids dressed head to toe in Halloween gear.

The toddlers were all smiles in the snaps as they helped their dog Penelope get into the holiday spirit, too, dressing her in a ghost-covered bandana and a witch hat.

"Really tried to get ONE good picture of my little pumpkins!!!! Never seems to happen lol 🎃😜🧡," she captioned the photo.