Buddy's First Game! Brie Bella Dresses 6-Week-Old Son as a Football to Celebrate Start of NFL Season

Brie Bella’s baby boy is ready for some football!

In honor of the start of this year’s NFL season, the Total Bellas star — and devoted Philadelphia Eagles fan — decided to dress up newborn Buddy Dessert in a very appropriate, and adorable, costume.

“Sooo excited for some @philadelphiaeagles and @seahawks today!!!” the mother of two wrote alongside a series of images showing Buddy hanging out with his family, including his 3-year-old sister Birdie, while wearing a football onesie.

Although it’s still a little too early to know what team her son will end up rooting for, the reality star, 36, admitted that her husband Daniel Bryan, a Seattle Seahawks fan, may end up having more sway.

“Trying to convince Buddy to be an Eagle Fan but I’m thinking he’s leaning towards the Seahawks...at least my Bird is an Eagle girl,” she captioned the post, which included a sweet father-son photo.

However, that didn’t stop her from planting the seeds of Eagles fandom.

In a separate Instagram Story post, the proud mama shared a smiling image of her son resting beside a green and gold cap with the team’s logo on it. “Fly eagles fly,” she wrote alongside the snap, referencing the team’s rallying cry.

The retired WWE Hall of Famer welcomed her second child on Aug. 1, less than a day after her twin sister Nikki Bella became a mother for the first time.

"It was so special," Nikki previously told PEOPLE, while reflecting on the emotional moment they got to meet each other’s babies for the first time.

"We're lucky because [our hospital rooms] were right next to each other and I was just like, 'My sister and I have been quarantined together and we're identical twins. Can she come in?' They said, 'Okay,’” she explained.

As for the meaning behind Buddy’s name, Brie explained that the moniker was chosen with both her and her husband’s families in mind.

"We named our son Buddy because he's named after his late grandfather," she told PEOPLE. "Bryan's dad (who died in 2014) really wanted a grandson, and unfortunately, he's not alive to see that. But Bryan also really wanted a son to carry on the Danielson name. So we thought, 'How special to be named after his late grandfather?' "