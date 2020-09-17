New Mom Brie Bella Reveals Why Husband Daniel Bryan Is Sleeping in Guest Bedroom for Now

Brie Bella and husband Daniel Bryan chatted on Wednesday's The Bellas Podcast about how their 3-year-old daughter is adjusting to a new baby brother

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's daughter loves being a big sister, but the adjustment of having not one but two new babies around has been a little tough.

The WWE power couple opened up on Wednesday's The Bellas Podcast about their older child Birdie Joe, 3, and how even though she's "obsessed" with her 6-week-old brother Buddy Dessert, she's still getting used to not being the baby of the family anymore — both in terms of Buddy and aunt Nikki Bella's son Matteo Artemovich, 6 weeks.

"COVID's been a big change for her, not going to school and all her fun little classes. And then having Artem [Chigvintsev] and Nicole have a baby and that attention go away, and then us having one," said Brie, 36. "And even though she's obsessed with Buddy, it's hard when it's all about you and then now you're sharing it all."

"So we were like, we want Bryan to be able to have all the attention and energy for her," she explained of having her husband, 39, sleep in their guest bedroom and be "on Birdie's schedule" for the time being.

Meanwhile, Bryan has been taking the responsibility of being Birdie's right-hand man seriously. As his wife revealed, "I think my husband is the only man in the world who buys all this homeschooling stuff when our daughter's really not an age where she needs to be. He does it for fun."

"It's been amazing, because Bryan's really taken control with Bird and it's allowed me to just give all my attention to Buddy," Brie continued. "I obviously have my little times with Birdie throughout the day and I make sure I give her all the attention [then], but it's really kind of helped me not be so stressed out."

For Bryan, he knows the pair are "very lucky," as he "got paternity leave" in his wrestling contract and they know so many parents have to return to work much sooner than they've had to.

"Knowing that I get to be at home — that's where we're very lucky as a couple, because both of us are at home right now," he said. "It's not like one person having to go [to work]. I have infinite respect for most parents out there. A lot of times, both parents have to work."

Brie delivered Buddy on Aug. 1 — one day after her twin sister Nikki and her fiancé Chigvintsev, 38, welcomed Matteo, their first child, into the world.

"We named our son Buddy because he's named after his late grandfather," Brie previously told PEOPLE. "Bryan's dad (who died in 2014) really wanted a grandson, and unfortunately, he's not alive to see that. But Bryan also really wanted a son to carry on the Danielson name. So we thought, 'How special to be named after his late grandfather?' "

"For his middle name, I really wanted to incorporate my family," continued the Total Bellas star. "Birdie's middle name is Joe after my grandfather, who just meant the world to me. So I wanted Buddy to have something of my grandmother. Her last name, her maiden name, is Dessert."