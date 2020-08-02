Brie Bella and husband Daniel Bryan chose to not learn the sex of their second child before the birth

It's a Boy! Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan Welcome Their Second Child

Brie Bella is a mom of two!

The Total Bellas star, 36, and husband Daniel Bryan welcomed their second child, a son on Saturday. "It’s a BOY!!! 💙 8-1-2020," Brie said on Instagram Sunday.

"We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!" the mom of two added.

The couple, who wed in April 2014, is also parents to 3-year-old daughter Birdie Joe.

In January, Brie and twin sister Nikki Bella revealed to PEOPLE exclusively that they were both pregnant — and their due dates were less than two weeks apart.

"My husband and I were trying for seven or eight months, but then I felt in my heart it was a sign from God, like, 'You guys are good with one,' so we stopped trying," Brie told PEOPLE at the time.

As seen on season 5 of Total Bellas, Brie and her husband went on a retreat to Sedona, Arizona, to work on their relationship. Then a couple of weeks later, she started having pregnancy symptoms during a trip to France for Nikki's engagement to fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

"When we were in France meeting Artem's family, I felt a little off. I was irritated and uncomfortable in my body. When we got home, I took a test two days before Thanksgiving, and when I saw the positive sign, I was like, 'Oh, s—!' " the former WWE competitor told PEOPLE.

During the latest season of their E! series, husband Bryan said they wanted to keep the sex of their baby on the way a "surprise," saying, "We don't really want to know the gender."

Before announcing their pregnancies, Nikki — who's expecting a son with Chigvintsev, 38 — raved about her sister's parenting skills to Health in December 2019.

"Brie is a kick-ass mom. I look at Birdie, and she is so well-educated, kind and funny, and I know where that comes from — it's Brie," Nikki said. "I'm so proud that she's this amazing mom and also sits in the boardroom with me. She's the real-life Wonder Woman."